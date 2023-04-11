Even though Roswell City Councilors will be making their way through a long agenda this week, some items in the executive session are also of community interest.
These executive session matters are conducted in private, which is allowed by New Mexico State statutes.
The councilors will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
The Transportation Security Administration has proposed that the city of Roswell commit to making $2.8 million in improvements to the Roswell Air Center and pay a one-time fine of $20,000.
The improvements would be done over five years, but no specific timeline for such improvements — and the types of improvements themselves — were included in the agenda packet.
Cited by the city as the reason for so many details not being disclosed is that more details about the settlement are considered “Security Sensitive Information” and “may not be disseminated publicly,” according to Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations, which concerns transportation.
The staff report, written by City Attorney Hess Yntema, does explain that the cases are related to actions at the airport that came up between early 2020 and late 2021.
When the councilors vote on this matter, they are only required to reach a decision based on a quorum majority. Another closed session item is whether to approve the recommendation by an evaluation committee and members of the city’s Finance Committee to allow the city manager to enter into negotiations with American Medical Response (AMR) for ambulance services in Roswell and Chaves County.
AMR, also the current provider of this service, said that they would require $2.65 million a year to continue providing the community with the same level of service. The contract now in effect calls for AMR to receive $165,000 a year and ends June 30.
Also among executive session items is for councilors to consider carrying out a settlement agreement with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) regarding six incidents in violation of the Animal Welfare Act at Spring River Zoo. These include a bear escaping from its enclosure in July 2021, to an attack by dogs that entered the zoo through an inadequate perimeter fence that killed three Barbary sheep and a wallaby on Dec. 29, 2022.
The staff report also describes the agreement as also addressing “insufficient veterinary care stemming from incidents dated back to October 2020.”
The $4,500 settlement offered by APHIS is significantly lower that the penalties of up to $10,000, or other sanctions, for each alleged violation, according to a letter sent to the city by the federal agency.
“We are offering you the opportunity to resolve this matter by paying an amount that is much lower than the maximum civil penalty.”
In the public portion of the council meeting will be two public hearings, one about proposed changes to the Zoning Ordinance and another about possible changes to Chapter 2 of the city code regarding appointments, officer positions and department directors. Other items include how to approach the mold problem at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center that has resulted in closing both pools until June as well as whether to award the North Atkinson rehabilitation project to Constructors, Inc. for $3.3 million.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.