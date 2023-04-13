Roswell City Council’s agenda is packed for tonight’s meeting and promises to go on for hours to address myriad lingering issues. Here are just a few items on their plate:
Cemetery Project: Councilors will consider approving increased funding for the South Park Cemetery project that would add a columbarium and committal shelter. The new cost of more than $1.5 million is $673,000 higher than the initial price estimate and was recommended by both the Finance and General Services committees.
Current fiscal year budget adjustment: A budget adjustment of about $422,000 to cover general fund and solid waste fund expenses. Specifically, solid waste will need to spend $379,000 for a new sanitation truck as well as an emergency management grant of nearly $43,000 that arrived on June 30, 2022. The current fiscal year ends June 30, 2023.
Chiller rental for ILEA: Permission to accept a bid for a chiller to use for several months at an airport location rented by the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA). The permanent replacement chiller isn’t expected to be delivered until at least September. However, a delegation is scheduled to arrive this month. The cost is slightly more than $83,000 for the temporary chiller.
An ILEA representative is scheduled to speak to councilors, but that presentation isn’t slated for council action, just information. ILEA is the U.S. Department of State’s advanced training academy for international law enforcement professionals. The Roswell location is one of five such sites, according to its website.
Audit items: Council considers approving the resolution pertaining to the final financial audit report and corrective action plan provided by Patillo, Brown and Hill, LLP. The firm completed an audit of city financial practices during the 2022 fiscal year. This is separate from an audit called for by the Office of the State Auditor in December that includes some past city and airport practices. The Finance Committee recommended that Jaramillo Accounting Group conduct this special audit. This process was subject to Requests for Proposals and that choice of provider is now being presented for council approval.
Library property: Accept an offer for property at 928 Davidson Drive, which has been bequeathed to the Roswell Public Library, of $80,000. This would provide the library with almost $73,000 if councilors approve this offer, which was recommended by the Legal Committee.
Photography MOU: Consider proceeding with a Memorandum of Understanding with Chaves County to split costs for aerial photography services for the county parcel map as well as data for both the city and county’s engineering departments. The cost for each government would be $57,559 for a total of more than $115,000. The city’s Infrastructure Committee recommended the item.
Trail connection: Decide whether to accept a new trail route to connect the Spring River and Cielo Grande trails. This would be the final option available for the trail connection after three earlier proposals failed. Creating this route would be funded jointly by the city and the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The state Rural Trail grant worth more than $192,000 would be matched by the city with $32,700 and must adhere to the 8th Street alternative also known as Option 2. It was recommended by the General Services Committee.
Utility services: Two utility department items focus on billing for services. It was recommended by the Finance Committee that Requests for Proposals be issued for both credit checks and debt collection services to address nearly 9,840 delinquent accounts totaling about $847,000. There are slightly less than 18,000 utility customers, according to staff reports provided to the Finance Committee earlier this month.
UFO Festival entertainment: Determine whether to approve a contract with J&S Pro Sound to buy talent to entertain at the UFO Festival 2023 during the main stage concert. The cost of $20,000 was approved in December, but the first bidder, The Liberty Inc., pulled out before an agreement could be reached.
Election and committee appointments: There are several appointments proposed to some of the city’s advisory bodies, including the Airport Advisory Commission, Occupancy Tax Board, Cemetery Board, Keep Roswell Beautiful Board, Extra-Territorial Zone Commission, Library Board, as well as electing a new Mayor Pro-tem for the council, a position now held by Councilor Jason Perry.
Editor’s Note: See Tuesday’s edition highlighting closed session items concerning the Roswell Air Center, Spring River Zoo and an ambulance service contract, as well as providing a brief mention of other scheduled items during the public portion of the meeting.
