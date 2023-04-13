South Park Cemetery

A $1.5 million project at the South Park Cemetery is among the items under consideration by the Roswell City Council tonight.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell City Council’s agenda is packed for tonight’s meeting and promises to go on for hours to address myriad lingering issues. Here are just a few items on their plate:

Cemetery Project: Councilors will consider approving increased funding for the South Park Cemetery project that would add a columbarium and committal shelter. The new cost of more than $1.5 million is $673,000 higher than the initial price estimate and was recommended by both the Finance and General Services committees.