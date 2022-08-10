The Roswell City Council will consider approval of a new fee structure for the Recreation Department that includes an annual membership for the Roswell Adult Center.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room A of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St.
The council will also hear a zoning appeal concerning a new recreational vehicle park and select projects for the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan.
Under recreation fees adopted in October 2020, fees at the Adult Center are $1 a day or $10 a month to use the billiards room and the same for the cardio room. The proposed new fee schedule would increase the daily access for those rooms to $2 per day but a $29 annual membership fee would include access to those rooms at no additional charge. A membership to the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center would also allow access to the Adult Center rooms.
The hospitality room at the Adult Center would remain free of charge. There would be no changes to room rental fees at the Adult Center.
The proposed changes would also simplify fees at the recreation and aquatic center to one category covering the entire facility. Currently, memberships can be bought in three categories, one allowing access to the pool, a second allowing access to the recreation areas and a third offering access to both.
For example, the monthly rate for ages 13 to 54 is $40 for the pool, $30 for the recreation facilities and $60 for combined access. The proposed rates would give access to the entire complex for $29 a month. Quarterly rates for that age group would be $75 and annual rates $145.
Rates for children 4 to 12 and those age 55 and older would be $19 a month, $49 per quarter and $95 per year. Family rates would be $67, $175 and $335. Military veterans would continue to have a 10% discount.
Fitness and weight room fees would be included. There would be no changes to room and pool rentals.
The General Services Committee voted 2-1 on July 28 to refer the fees to the full council with no recommendation.
In the zoning case, the council will hear of a protest against a zone change for a 20-acre property from residential to recreational vehicle park near West Alameda Street and South Eisenhower Road. The property is owned by Amolak Singh and the application for the zoning change was filed by Martin Beltran, President of Pro Solutions of El Paso, Texas, listed as the contractor of the park.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to grant the zone change at its meeting on July 26. Two days later, the city clerk received a formal appeal from Janie Turnbull, who owns property adjacent to the proposed RV park, expressing concerns about drainage, entry and exit to the park, and potential increases in noise and crime for area residents.
The council will also select its top five capital projects to submit to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration for the ICIP list, which will be introduced to the New Mexico Legislature next session for consideration of state funding.
Each of the city council’s five committees has selected its top projects submitted by the departments each committee oversees. There are 59 projects totaling more than $118 million for the council to consider. The list can be seen in the agenda packet on the city website.
The following items are also on the council’s agenda:
• A public hearing to consider a proposed ordinance incorporating into city code the 2021 New Mexico Uniform Mechanic Code and Uniform Plumbing Code.
• Resolutions amending the Governing Body Rules of Order and the city’s cannabis business fees.
• Approval of a final plat to consolidate eight lots into one for the proposed larger Allsup’s Convenience Store and fueling station at Second Street and Sycamore Avenue.
• A request by St. John the Baptist Church to release a city lien on property at 401 E. Albuquerque Street.
• A request to reduce new water service and frontage fees by 50% for a house being built by Habitat for Humanity at 1707 S. Beech St.
• Ratifying change orders for the Roswell Air Center waterline expansion for $253,000, for pavement marking work for $89,000 and the purchase of warehouse inventory for water infrastructure supplies for $403,000.
• Approval of awards, cost estimates and purchase orders for various proposed projects, including drainage improvements at Holly Loop, a fence at the Roswell Convention Center and renovations at the Roswell Museum.
• Appointments by the mayor to the Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, Extraterritorial Zoning Authority and city attorney.
Thursday's meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
By computer, tablet or smartphone, the meeting can be joined at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. To join by phone, call 669-224-3412 and use access code 815-060-573.
