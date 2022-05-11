An agreement between the city and a local beverage distributor underwent some changes last week, decreasing the term length of the industrial revenue bonds and related agreements that would finance the company’s new warehouse and distribution center.
The Roswell City Council will conduct a public hearing and possible vote on an ordinance issuing $9 million in industrial revenue bonds for Admiral Beverage Corp. during its regular meeting Thursday. Three other related items will also be considered for approval later in the meeting.
The council will also consider other big items, including amending the city cannabis code to allow medical marijuana dispensaries a quicker route to recreational sales and approving the first two applications for recreational cannabis sales.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room A of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Those wanting to participate electronically can do so through GoToMeeting virtual meeting software.
By computer, tablet or smartphone, the meeting can be joined at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. To join by phone, call 669-224-3412 and use access code 815-060-573.
Industrial revenue bonds are an economic development tool that can fund building projects by private companies. A local government issues the bonds and the company deeds its property to the local government for the term of the bonds. The property, which is exempt from property taxes for the term, is then leased to the company. The local government assumes no debt in issuing bonds.
The proposed IRB would include payments in lieu of taxes, or PILT, from Admiral Beverage to the city and Roswell Independent School District. PILT payments are usually significantly less than property taxes.
The revisions to the IRB proposal were made at Thursday’s meeting of the city council’s Finance Committee, which then voted unanimously to move the items forward to the full city council without making a recommendation on its passage.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand made the motion to amend the ordinance to a 15-year bond rather than a 30-year bond after questioning company officials more than once, during a nearly hour-long discussion, if they would be willing to accept that.
“If it took you 30 years to pay this off, that’d be a bad investment,” Heldenbrand said.
He said he was not against issuing the industrial revenue bonds and recognized the economic development potential as well as what the company brought to the community in employment and community service.
“I get all that. But the guy working at the convenience store is not going to get why we are forgiving the potential for all that tax revenue,” Heldenbrand said.
Councilor Barry Foster estimated the 30-year term would save the company about $2.6 million in property taxes while the 15-year term would save them $1.3 million. That could change if inflation increases the value of the property, he said.
“What we’re looking at with inflation hitting, this is a good deal, I think for them, any way we do it,” Foster said.
Keith Hartnett, chief financial officer for Admiral Beverage’s regional operations, said the revised agreement would be acceptable.
“We will accept the 15 year because we would like to get this done,” Hartnett said.
Councilors had other concerns about the agreement, including the timing. Typically, industrial revenue bond agreements are worked out before construction begins on the project to be funded, but construction began on the facility in August and company officials said at Thursday’s meeting they expect it to be completed at the end of June.
Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., said industrial revenue bonds had been discussed with the project in early 2021. Different circumstances, including having to obtain a liquor license, affected the timeline, he said.
Committee Chairman Robert Corn, a former Chaves County commissioner, questioned why there were no PILT payments for the county when trucks coming and going from the facility will travel over county roads.
Other items related to the matter include the bond purchase, indenture and lease agreements for the property. Each was also amended to reflect the 15-year term and unanimously approved without recommendation.
The council will also conduct a public hearing on the proposed ordinance to amend city cannabis regulations to allow currently licensed medical dispensaries to begin selling recreational cannabis without being required to obtain a zone change and conditional use permit once they obtain a city operational permit.
In special meetings of the Legal Committee and the full council on April 25, the proposed ordinance was amended to prohibit on-site consumption areas and Sunday sales of recreational cannabis in the city.
Later in the meeting, the council is scheduled to consider approval of zoning cases for two dispensaries that have been through the city’s application process. Both have applied for variances to distance separation requirements, a zone change and a conditional use permit. Pecos Valley Production plans to offer recreational sales at its dispensary at 313 W. Country Club Rd. while Ultra Health plans to offer sales at its 2800 N. Main St. location.
The council will also consider approving using funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover delinquent utility bills, lease agreements for a nursery and airport property, changes to fines and fees at the public library, the sale of real estate donated to the library, and the mayor’s appointments for city clerk, city treasurer and police officer.
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce will give its annual report to the council, and an appeal hearing on a property condemnation will also be conducted.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.