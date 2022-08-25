The city is considering selling a building on North Richardson Avenue that used to house a local business, according to Roswell Legal Committee agenda documents.
The property is at 316 N. Richardson Ave., across the alley from and to the east of the Roswell Public Library.
Now vacant, the building is where Business Notions once had its retail site, for about 10 years, according to Business Notions owner Ray Itomitsu. His business is now located downtown on North Main Street.
Troy Hays, a local accountant who works with the Roswell Public Library Foundation, said that the group owned the building for a while but believes it was donated to the city. County property records show the owner as the city.
Hays said the foundation had purchased some property around the library as a way to “protect” the library and have some control over future development plans for the area.
The Community Development Department of the city is asking city councilors, starting with members of the Legal Committee, to consider issuing a Request for Proposals to see if there are individuals or companies willing to buy the commercial building, which is about 9,650 square feet and was built in about 1950.
The Legal Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. People also can participate remotely, with a web link and phone number posted on the agenda on the city's website, roswell-nm.gov.
Other items expected to be discussed include Roswell Air Center leases, two agreements regarding services for the Air Center, agreements among MainStreet New Mexico and the city of Roswell and MainStreet Roswell, and contracts for fire alarm systems and HVAC work for the building at 47 Gail Harris St., which is occupied by the International Law Enforcement Academy.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
