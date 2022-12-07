Thursday will be the Roswell City Council's last regular meeting of 2022. It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N Main St., Meeting Room A.
There will be a public hearing about whether to amend the city code's stated process for raising rates for water, sewer and solid waste services.
If Ordinance 22-10 is approved by councilors, rates for all of these services would go up automatically and simultaneously, on July 1 of each year.
These rates are based on annual adjustments of the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers. Solid waste rates are adjusted each July, while water and sewer changes occur each January. However, there were no increases for two years for solid waste services and one year for water, said Mayor Timothy Jennings, who sought the code amendment.
Jennings has pointed out that the most recent increases took effect on Nov. 1. This will allow utility customers to avoid another increase only a couple of months after that. He also said making the increases automatic would be easier for staff to administer.
MIRP
Councilors will consider whether to fund the city's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program, which provides builders and developers with an incentive to construct new homes.
In exchange for city-approved streets, sidewalks and lines connecting the homes to water and sewer services, the builder or developer would receive up to $10,000 for completing a single-family residence or up to $5,000 for each multi-family unit.
After members of the Finance Committee were told last week that this program, approved about a year ago, might not be lawfully structured for Roswell's incorporated government, they approved funding but also asked for legal advice on how to proceed.
RUBB hangar
Councilors are being asked to choose a site to construct the RUBB Hangar at the Roswell Air Center.
There were several options presented. The city's Infrastructure Committee recommended a site near building 1166, the former site of the Matrix International Security Intelligence Center, MISTIC, on Will Rogers Road.
AEVAX Aerospace acquired MISTIC and occupied the site in 2021. The city announced in September that AEVAX was leaving.
Zoning Ordinance
Councilors will decide whether to schedule a Public Hearing about revising the city's Zoning Ordinance as it relates to Special Use Permits and Conditional Use Permits.
Members of both the Legal Committee and Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the suggestions.
For example, the addition to the code of Conditional Use Permits alongside Special Use Permits would ensure both types of requests are handled similarly, where noted in the code.
These changes are the first in a series of code updates planned by city staff to update standards and practices for land use and development in the city.
Solar project
Resolution 22-75 would support creating a Community Benefit Program for Roswell residents who participate or subscribe to the Community Solar Array Program provided by CVE North America, Inc.
In July, The council approved its construction and operation at 1612 E. 2nd St.
The company would donate $100 per subscriber to its Community Solar program for public services and programs selected by the city.
A list of these causes will be put together later, according to the staff report. The Legal Committee recommended this proposed agreement.
Remove lien?
Jennings has asked that councilors consider releasing a city lien on property at 401 E. Albuquerque St., for nearly $21,000. The lien was to demolish a structure there.
The heirs of the previous owners agreed to a quitclaim deed that gives the land to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Church officials asked Jennings in June whether the city would remove the lien through sale or donation. State law allows the city to release the lien under these circumstances, according to city staff.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.