Roswell city hall

Roswell City Council wraps up the business of the calendar year on Thursday with many critical issues to be decided.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Thursday will be the Roswell City Council's last regular meeting of 2022. It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N Main St., Meeting Room A.

There will be a public hearing about whether to amend the city code's stated process for raising rates for water, sewer and solid waste services.