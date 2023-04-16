Closed Pool

The pool at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, closed since February due to mold, may soon have a contractor in place to begin remediation work. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Roswell City Council will meet in a special session on Monday to decide how to finalize a multi-source contract to remove mold, lead and asbestos from city facilities.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the large conference room.