The Roswell City Council will meet in a special session on Monday to decide how to finalize a multi-source contract to remove mold, lead and asbestos from city facilities.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the large conference room.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. By subscribing to rdrnews.com you agree to recurring payments and your credit card will be billed at the subscription intervals selected, cancel anytime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. By subscribing to rdrnews.com you agree to recurring payments and your credit card will be billed at the subscription intervals selected, cancel anytime.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Roswell City Council will meet in a special session on Monday to decide how to finalize a multi-source contract to remove mold, lead and asbestos from city facilities.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at City Hall in the large conference room.
Custom Construction II of Roswell is one of two companies seeking this contract. The other is Keers Remediation of Albuquerque.
Both companies would be on-call to the city, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
If there are two concurrent projects, this would allow the city to call in both companies at the same time.
The first project would be to remove mold from around the indoor pool area of the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center.
In the meeting packet is an estimate made by Custom Construction II to do the work at the pool for about $150,000.
Custom Construction II states they are available to start work on Tuesday while Keers isn't, Yntema explained.
A third company seeking the contract didn't provide a required certificate and so it was removed from consideration.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.
News Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.