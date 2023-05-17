Finance Director

City Finance Director Janie Davies speaks with City Manager Chad Cole during Monday's Finance Committee meeting. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Finance Committee recommended the budget be submitted to the city council for review during a special meeting on Monday afternoon. The spending plan was the subject of a council workshop after the committee meeting.

The city of Roswell is proposing a budget of $142.7 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024, according to information prepared for city officials.