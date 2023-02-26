Legal Committee meeting

City staff and members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee meet Thursday at City Hall. Clockwise from lower left are City Councilors Cristina Arnold, Robert Corn and Edward Heldenbrand; Interim City Manager Mike Mathews; and Community Development Director Kevin Maevers. City Councilor and committee member Juan Oropesa is not in the photo because he was sitting at the other end of the table.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Contracts to secure the “headliner” music performer for the upcoming UFO Festival stalled in a Roswell City Council committee Thursday over concerns that the bidding process might not have been transparent and fair.

Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings urged action during the Legal Committee meeting in City Hall, saying that deals must be made soon to get a popular entertainer who will draw crowds and attention to one of the city's largest annual tourist events, scheduled this year for June 30 to July 2.