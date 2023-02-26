Contracts to secure the “headliner” music performer for the upcoming UFO Festival stalled in a Roswell City Council committee Thursday over concerns that the bidding process might not have been transparent and fair.
Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings urged action during the Legal Committee meeting in City Hall, saying that deals must be made soon to get a popular entertainer who will draw crowds and attention to one of the city's largest annual tourist events, scheduled this year for June 30 to July 2.
“We are on a timeline,” she said, “so I think if it doesn't move here, I think we just won't have a contract.” Later in the meeting she said a headliner concert might not happen if decisions aren't made soon.
In often contentious discussions, a couple of city councilors faulted the bidding process to find a talent buyer for lacking transparency. They said the process could have given an edge to the winning bidder, The Liberty Presents, an arm of The Liberty Inc. social club, where a former city employee now works. City councilors and city staff also weren't sure whether all three bidders knew at the time that they submitted the bids that the city would agree to allow The Liberty to provide the lucrative liquor service for the concert.
“I don't actually think this was a full and complete bidding process,” Councilor Cristina Arnold said Friday. During the meeting, when Jennings asked committee members to give more explanation about what they would like her to do and said she had tried to follow their requests in getting bids, Arnold had said she was tired of “hidden” information and added, “You didn't follow my direction. I had asked for an RFP. . . . I didn't ask for you to leave things out.”
She explained Friday that she had suggested to Jennings prior to the bidding process and after the city council voted in December to allocate $150,000 to this year's festival that the city issue a Request For Proposals for the entertainment buyer to avoid any public or business concerns about unfairness or lack of openness, which Arnold said had arisen in 2022 over the entertainment contract. Jennings had said during the meeting that an RFP wasn't called for because the talent-buying contract is for less than $20,000, the threshold for an RFP. As pointed out, though, The Liberty's bid came in at 15% of entertainment fees, not to exceed $19,999.
Arnold said Friday that she had received complaints about the bidding process. She said she knew one of the two other bidders, but she would not say if the complaints came from that entity. During the meeting, she had said that some people thought that The Liberty could have had an advantage in the process because Renee Puckett, a former city event coordinator working in the Public Affairs Department, now works with The Liberty. Calls and emails to Josh Ragsdale, the owner of the Liberty, were not returned by press time.
Committee Chair Edward Heldenbrand also made several remarks Thursday criticizing the process and questioning whether it was fair to all bidders.
“This is not picking on The Liberty at all,” Heldenbrand said. “This is about making this a transparent transaction.”
Jennings had told committee members that the bids had been evaluated informally by members of the Occupancy Tax Board. According to Jennings, OTB members were not given the names of the bidders but were told what services they could provide that the city was looking for in a talent buyer. “Agent 2,” which is The Liberty, was the only bidder of the three that offered all the services the city was interested in, including coordinating sound needs for the artist. But both city councilors and members of the public questioned whether the other two bidders — who both asked for 10% of the entertainment fees — realized that the city's contract would include Exhibit A, giving the winning bidder the right to serve liquor for the concert. Jennings said she wasn't sure exactly what all the bidders knew because she hadn't worked directly on the bid. When that liquor service issue became a point of contention, Jennings said a text to Ragsdale indicated that The Liberty would be willing to have that portion of the contract deleted.
The vote for the talent buyer contract with The Liberty Presents failed with a tied 2-2 vote, even after the proposed agreement had been amended to delete the liquor service. Voting against it were Arnold and Juan Oropesa, while Robert Corn and Committee Chair Edward Heldenbrand voted for it. A motion to move it forward without a recommendation also failed due to a tied 2-2 vote. Because that item failed, a proposed contract between The Liberty and EC Touring Inc., the promoter for the entertainer, also received 2-2 votes on two different motions. The agreement would give $35,000 to a performer who remains unnamed at this time.
Five city councilors or the mayor could place the items on the next city council agenda. Mayor Timothy Jennings, who was at the meeting for the contracts discussions, said he wants to talk it over with city staff before making a decision.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
