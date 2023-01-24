A culvert, or small bridge, on East Mescalero Road over the Berrendo Creek that washed out during flooding in June is awaiting the approval of state and federal agencies before construction bids can be sought, according to City Engineer Louis Najar.
“We have the funding,” said Najar, adding, “We are 90% complete on the design and we have sent them to the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers, the New Mexico Environment Department and the New Mexico Department of Transportation for their review.”
On July 9, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced during a Roswell visit that $1.7 million in state road funds would be allocated to rebuild the culvert, which is between La Jara and Urton roads, and to take steps to reduce flooding hazards in that area of the creek.
Najar said that the state and federal agencies received the designs before the Christmas holiday season, and he explained that the departments are involved because the project concerns not only the culvert construction but the waterway and the surrounding creek landscape.
Najar said that the planned reconstruction will be a “concrete box” similar to what is being built near Deming Street and Lea Avenue, rather than a raised bridge like the one in the 3700 block of North Main Street that crosses over the Berrendo Creek. He said the state made the decision about the type of structure to fund.
Representatives with the Corps of Engineers and the state agencies were not able to provide information about the project by press time.
“It will still be a low-water crossing,” Najar said, explaining that heavy rains or “100-year floods” are likely to overflow the culvert. “We will still have to close the roads" if the creek starts running heavily.
The culvert collapsed on June 26 after a rapid downpour of rain between 1.4 inches and 3.8 inches overwhelmed the creek. A pickup was on the bridge at the time, but no one was injured. The structure had collapsed once before as well in 2013. Department of Transportation engineers said during the July funding announcement that heavy volumes of water over the years took their toll on the structure.
Once approval for the project is received from the three agencies, the city can begin the process to issue requests for bids, Najar said, a process that could take up to 90 days as approvals are received from city officials. Once a contractor is chosen, construction could take up to six months, but the start could be delayed depending on the season.
“We certainly don't want to be working on it during the monsoon season,” he said. That typically runs from mid-June to the end of September.