East Mescalero Road culvert

The roads around the East Mescalero Road culvert that crosses over Berrendo Creek have been closed since late June, when flooding and years of water flows caused the structure to collapse. City Engineer Louis Najar said engineering designs for a new culvert are awaiting approval of state and federal agencies.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

“We have the funding,” said Najar, adding, “We are 90% complete on the design and we have sent them to the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers, the New Mexico Environment Department and the New Mexico Department of Transportation for their review.”