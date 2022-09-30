Drivers should take note of new traffic messages near Pecos Elementary School in Roswell. Below two stop signs there's another sign that reminds drivers approaching South Garden Avenue from both sides of East Hobbs Street they need to be careful because “CAUTION GARDEN TRAFFIC DOESN'T STOP.”
The addition of the sign came about after a concerned school bus driver who uses South Garden to transport children to and from school contacted a city official. The bus driver said some vehicles that made their way into that intersection from Hobbs were assuming vehicles approaching the intersection on Garden also stopped and that the situation at the intersection has become hazardous.
A warning sign was posted instead of placing a traffic stop on Garden Avenue because there is a stop nearby, at South Garden and Parkway Boulevard. It's within a school zone that calls for a driving speed of 20 mph and the intersection contains a pedestrian crossing at Garden as well as two crossings within the South Garden-Parkway intersection.
And Garden is considered a “heavy traffic volume street,” City Engineer Louis Najar pointed out. It moves a high number of vehicles north and south through the city.
People don't need to have a highly placed acquaintance to report such a problem. The city has had its online system for this and a variety of other citizen complaints, named FixIT, since 2018.
Najar, the person who handles about half of the long list of problems noted on the FixIT form, said people can use the form or call his office to tell him about it. He said the form is a direct way to start the process.
Najar takes walk-in visits but it doesn't hurt to ask for an appointment to meet at his office to talk about such matters as traffic signals and signs, ADA compliance problems, unsafe traffic conditions and even potholes.
The online system also provides a way to inform the city about weeds, chemical discharge, littering and more than a dozen other common problems — some of which would be handled by other city staff.
There's even a space to describe a problem that falls under the wide category of “other.”
A traffic study occurring in the city is focused on the intersection of East 19th Street and North Garden Avenue, where Charlie McVay Memorial Softball Complex is located. This traffic count and speed study uses cables in the streets near the intersection to capture these measures. It wasn't requested by a citizen using FixIT; this person approached the city's Public Safety Committee.
Studies of streets near other schools have also been done, such as near Roswell High School at West Poe Street and South Lea Avenue. By looking at citations written to drivers it was determined that when school was about to start and soon after classes ended that drivers tended not to make complete stops in the vicinity, or what Najar referred to by using the unofficial term “California Stops.”
Stop signs aren't meant to be used as a speed enforcement tool. If there are too many stop signs then drivers are apt to pass through them like a “jack rabbit” and decrease the level of safety, Najar said.
Adding stop signals often requires that sidewalks be widened to accommodate the equipment as well as ADA modifications. This can result in narrower travel lanes for large commercial vehicles, for example.
And traffic lights “can cost $600,000,” he also stated.
During study of a location, Najar consults the Federal Highway Administration's “Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways” to determine what options are available — if any. He noted that the publication is the nationally accepted standard and what Roswell uses.
“Did you know 'Children at Play' signs aren't legal?” he asked. The FHA manual doesn't mention them or any other similar messages which don't pertain to traffic rules.
And, the effectiveness of such non-compliant signs could be challenged in court, Najar said.
The caution signs installed near Pecos Elementary School refer to a traffic rule, however.
Some other information about trying to fix common traffic problems: Pedestrians are protected with devices and signs but they aren't penalized for jaywalking because there is no city ordinance preventing it. And traffic calming devices can cause speeding and other related safety issues to be transferred to other nearby streets, he said.
He also stressed that there likely could be ways to improve specific traffic conditions that wouldn't cause different problems and, perhaps, increase driver awareness about the importance of driving with more care.
People driving safely and attentively would help alleviate many traffic issues.
“Slow down and pay attention. It would be a lot safer out there,” Najar said.
Najar's office phone number is 575-637-6281 and his email address is l.najar@roswell-nm.gov. His office is at 425 N. Richardson Ave., on the second floor.
The FixIT form is on the city's website, https://www.roswell-nm.gov/ and can be found in the list of items within the "How Do I ..." tab.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.