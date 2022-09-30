NajarCityEngineer

Roswell City Engineer Louis Najar is shown in his office Wednesday. 

 Terri Harber Photo

Drivers should take note of new traffic messages near Pecos Elementary School in Roswell. Below two stop signs there's another sign that reminds drivers approaching South Garden Avenue from both sides of East Hobbs Street they need to be careful because “CAUTION GARDEN TRAFFIC DOESN'T STOP.”

The addition of the sign came about after a concerned school bus driver who uses South Garden to transport children to and from school contacted a city official. The bus driver said some vehicles that made their way into that intersection from Hobbs were assuming vehicles approaching the intersection on Garden also stopped and that the situation at the intersection has become hazardous.