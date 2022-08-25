The city of Roswell is eyeing an industrial park between South Main and Southeast Main streets to solve stormwater drainage issues on East Brasher Road, but at least one city councilor wants to make sure the project is well thought out before the city commits to the plan.
The Roswell City Council will consider at its Sept. 8 meeting a proposal to replat an industrial park subdivision on East Brasher Road to expand a drainage detention pond there. The council’s Infrastructure Committee voted to give its recommendation for the proposal Monday.
The council made a request for $400,000 for the design of Brasher drainage improvements as its second-highest priority on the 2024-28 Infrastructure Capital Improvements Plan that it approved Aug. 11. That list of the top five priorities and other projects is to be submitted to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration for consideration of funding in the 2023 Legislature.
Replatting 23 acres in the industrial park for a drainage pond would just be the first step, City Engineer Louis Najar said Wednesday.
If the council approves the proposal next month, a new plat would eventually go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and then the city council for approval.
The proposed retention pond would expand on an existing drainage pond in the same area just south of South Park Cemetery that was constructed by the Chaves County Flood Commission, Najar said.
Najar said the new retention pond would be designed to handle runoff from a 100-year storm, now called a 1% storm to reflect the probability of such a storm occurring in an area. The design would take into account the possible expansion of Brasher Road to four lanes between South Main and Southeast Main, Najar said.
The Roswell area has seen two 1% storms in less than two years — on Memorial Day weekend in 2021 when up to 5 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, causing a flood-control berm west of town to fail and sending water into south Roswell; and in late June when 3 inches fell in 60 to 90 minutes, causing flooding in northeast Roswell that damaged a bridge and flooded the Holly Loop housing development.
Najar said there is a storm drainage system that was built years ago from Main Street for the west end of that section of Brasher Road, but it was plugged and never used. He said he believed it could be incorporated into the design to take water from Brasher to the detention pond.
Councilor Barry Foster, who is not a member of the Infrastructure Committee but attended the meeting, questioned the plan as a quick fix, however. He said Wednesday he plans to bring more discussion at the September city council meeting.
He said there is unused land at South Park Cemetery that could possibly be used instead.
“It was brought up that we have to look at what the use is of that land that we have for the cemetery, but we do have a huge section of land that’s way bigger than that (the industrial park) that is not currently used at the cemetery,” he said.
“The other question is we already have a detention pond there, is there a way for us to just dig it deeper?” he said.
He said it was also important to consider that a detention pond is meant for temporary storage of stormwater.
“Right now that detention pond we have there drains to one little place that will drain it further down the stream. We need to make sure that we have everything in place to get it where we want it to go,” he said.
The city has detention ponds in an area between South Cahoon and South Atkinson avenues and East McGaffey and East Hobbs streets.
“That’s where we want all that stormwater to go and eventually all the way to the Pecos (River). But we need to put things in place to get it there,” he said.
Foster said he also questioned how the value of the land would change in taking it out of the potential for industrial development. Najar and Mike Espiritu, president of Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., both said it would not be economically beneficial for the city to try and sell the land for development.
The area was designated as an industrial zone at least 20 years ago but has not seen much development in that time.
“Would it be better to use that as an industrial park? Sure, if we had industry looking at it, but we have had little success in companies desiring to be located there,” Espiritu said.
To make it more desirable for industry, the city would need to add infrastructure, Najar said.
“We’d still need to pave it and put all the utilities and we haven’t done that. More than likely if we do that, we won’t get our money back selling the property,” he said.
FedEx has facilities along Brasher Road, and Pecos Valley Machine Company and Numex Plastics are located off South Main.
The newest development in the industrial park is Admiral Beverage, which recently constructed a 100,000-square-foot warehouse, office and distribution center near the intersection of Brasher and Southeast Main. The beverage distributor had outgrown its original location at 1018 S. Atkinson Ave.
The site of the new Admiral Beverage building was identified in a drainage study 22 years ago as an ideal location for a retention pond, Najar said. Those 23 acres were sold to a private party before that could happen, though.
Espiritu said he believed using the land for storm drainage would not hurt Roswell’s potential for new industries.
“We do have a couple of sites at the air center that we’re working towards converting to an industrial park,” he said.
“I think the overriding need for flood control is pretty important because there’s not only residences but businesses there that will be impacted by not having the proper flood control,” Espiritu said.
In other business, the Infrastructure Committee also voted to recommend ratification of a change order for the Mountain View water line project, the construction of water lines at Cielo Grande Recreation Center to accommodate proposed tournament baseball fields, and two resolutions supporting applications to the New Mexico Water Trust Board for funding for rehabilitation of water reservoirs on Country Club Road and flood prevention measures for Hobson Road.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
