The city of Roswell is eyeing an industrial park between South Main and Southeast Main streets to solve stormwater drainage issues on East Brasher Road, but at least one city councilor wants to make sure the project is well thought out before the city commits to the plan.

The Roswell City Council will consider at its Sept. 8 meeting a proposal to replat an industrial park subdivision on East Brasher Road to expand a drainage detention pond there. The council’s Infrastructure Committee voted to give its recommendation for the proposal Monday.