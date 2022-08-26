20220826-WaterStorage.jpg

Submitted Photo

A federal grant to the city of Roswell and matching funds will provide up to $400,000 for a two-year project to develop a drought contingency and water conservation plan. This water storage tank is one of six serving the city and one of two at the Roswell Air Center.

 Submitted Photo

The city of Roswell plans to form a task force that will begin work on a drought contingency and water conservation plan now that it has received a $200,000 federal grant for that purpose.

“We are going to be able to do some stuff that we needed to get done but haven't had the manpower to do or the expertise,” said Robert Glenn, deputy superintendent for water maintenance and transmission.