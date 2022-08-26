The city of Roswell plans to form a task force that will begin work on a drought contingency and water conservation plan now that it has received a $200,000 federal grant for that purpose.
“We are going to be able to do some stuff that we needed to get done but haven't had the manpower to do or the expertise,” said Robert Glenn, deputy superintendent for water maintenance and transmission.
The city will match the federal funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to provide as much as $400,000 for the two-year project, which intends to develop ways to “improve water reliability and management through conservation, expanded technologies and improved water monitoring capabilities.”
The city's money is expected to come from the water enterprise fund, according to the March 10 city council meeting where the grant application was approved 10-0.
Glenn said that the city will hire a water conservation specialist to lead the planning effort, a position he would like filled by the fall.
The grant funds can be used to pay for salaries and benefits, training and travel, equipment and materials used in the planning process.
The task force will consist of people appointed by the mayor who represent water utility users.
“What I will be recommending is a residential water user, a commercial water user, somebody from one of our big users, like the Roswell school district,” Glenn said. “We are going to ask from somebody from the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District.”
The PVACD wrote a letter of support for the grant application. The district serves about 100,000 customers in Chaves and Eddy County and is responsible for managing Roswell Basin aquifer, which provides the groundwater used by the city.
PVACD Superintendent Aron Balok said in March that he would like to see the city's water management efforts tied to the district's aquifer monitoring data, and Glenn agreed with that idea.
Glenn also agreed that the city can benefit from using the district's aquifer monitoring tools.
According to the project description for the grant issued by the Bureau of Reclamation, the city of Roswell provides water in the city and to surrounding areas in the county. A December 2021 water conservation plan produced by the city indicated that the city had 20,347 accounts, with 18,049 residential customers and 2,298 commercial accounts.
In 2020, the city's 24 primary wells produced 3.96 billion gallons of water. The amount produced each day averaged about 462 gallons per water connection.
One of the goals of a drought contingency and water conservation plan would be to develop practices and policies to better monitor water usage and availability, to reduce water waste through such actions as improving infrastructure and enacting city codes regarding water usage, to institute conservation practices and to engage in educational efforts. The actions are needed, according to the city, as it works to balance increasing demand with long-term drought conditions.
The entire state of New Mexico has been experiencing chronic and significant drought since 1996, according to the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer. The U.S. Drought Monitor, last updated Aug. 23, indicates that the entire state is now in dry to exceptional drought conditions, which is a slight lessening in severity compared to August 2021. At this time, only a small portion of eastern Lea County is in the most severe category of exceptional drought.
Most of Chaves County, including Roswell, is experiencing severe drought at the current time, with only the eastern edge of the county in extreme drought.
The contingency planning grant given to the city was one of only six awarded to cities or water districts in five states, as an Aug. 2 Bureau of Reclamation announcement indicated. The Drought Contingency Planning grant is part of the bureau's WaterSMART Drought Response Program.
The total of grants in the recent round of funding was $865,480. Roswell was the only New Mexico grant recipient in what the city has described as a “highly competitive” grant program.
The city intends to complete a final report based on its drought contingency and water conservation planning by December 2024, after the public has had a chance to review and comment on it.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.