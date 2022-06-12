The city of Roswell has developed an app designed to be a useful tool for tourists and other visitors making their way around town and visiting the local attractions, as well as filling out their trip plans with shopping, lodging and dining options.
The SeeRoswell app, which can also be useful to local citizens in finding helpful information for their own outings in town, is available from app stores and is free to download.
The app connects users with information about local things to do — from the recognizable tourist attractions to the lesser-known opportunities for fun and exploration — plus shopping, restaurants and hotels and other lodging options. A listing of local events and happenings can be found on the app.
App users can design their own list of things they want to do and places they want to visit, and SeeRoswell will guide them from site to site with a map, directions and estimated time to get from one place to the next depending on if the outing is being done on foot or by vehicle.
A user also can follow the app on themed tours throughout the city. For starters, the app offers a history tour and a tour of murals. More tours are expected to be added in the future. Other future plans to enhance the app include scavenger hunts and other challenges in which participants can win prizes.
The app also can help visitors get to and from Roswell by connecting them to flight information for the Roswell Air Center and the American Airlines flight reservation website.