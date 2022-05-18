The city of Roswell landfill on West Brasher Road was closed for a short time Tuesday morning after a truck rolled over.
At about 9 a.m., according to city Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth, a city Solid Waste Department grapple truck driving on a road at the landfill went off the edge and rolled over.
“The truck was totaled,” he wrote, “but fortunately the driver was not seriously hurt, only a minor cut and some bruises.”
The landfill was closed for about 45 minutes, Wildermuth said.
He said that Roswell Police Department officers conducted an investigation and that an internal investigation by the Solid Waste Department and other city representatives is ongoing.