Deadline is May 13 for events to be held July 1-Dec. 31
Organizations putting on tourism-related events can find applications and other information about requesting city of Roswell Lodgers’ Tax funding on the city website.
Lodgers’ tax is a 5% tax paid by customers of hotels, motels and other lodging establishments. State law allows municipalities to collect this tax through lodging businesses. The revenue from this tax is used on tourism-related promotion of the city and for expenses related to tourism events and certain facilities.
For more information and to find a link to the application, visit roswell-nm.gov/1392/Lodgers-Tax-Funding-Request. A special-events permit is also necessary and can be found at roswell-nm.gov/1397/Special-Event-Permits-and-Street-Closure. That form also includes the application to rent city equipment or have city services provided to the event.
Organizations seeking Lodgers’ Tax funds for events to be held between July 1 and Dec. 31 this year must submit applications by noon May 13.
The Occupancy Tax (Lodgers’ Tax) Board is scheduled to consider those requests at its May 24 meeting. The deadline for funding applications for events between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023, is noon Aug. 5.