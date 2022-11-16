The Roswell City Council has voted to make changes to the Airport Advisory Commission.
The intent, according to City Councilor Robert Corn, a lead proponent of the change to the citizens' commission originally formed in June 2018, is to allow what he called experts on finance, real estate leasing and aviation to review more information about Air Center operations.
“One of the problems that I see out there is that our leases are not very standard,” said Corn. “Some are a year; some are 20 years. Some say you have a 30-day out; some say you have 90 days to get out. Quite frankly, with all the work that I am seeing … we needed someone who can really dig down and do some standardization.”
The resolution was approved 6-5, only after a tie-breaking vote of Mayor Tim Jennings vote. Those voting against were Jeanine Corn Best, Savino Sanchez, Jason Perry and Angela Moore.
The new resolution explicitly adds leases and contracts to the types of matters that can be considered by the commission.
It also states that the commissions' recommendations will be forwarded to the Legal Committee. Originally an existing provision that recommendations also could go directly to the city manager had been deleted in the proposed resolution, but city councilors approved an amendment adding that back in.
The commission cannot hear any confidential legal or personnel information, nor exercise any management or supervisory authority.
Bud Kunkel, the chairman of the Airport Advisory Commission, said he thinks that one of the benefits will be having people experienced in finance and real estate transactions considering leases, which in recent months have been a major concern to some tenants.
“We got some very experienced business people on the commission and that can benefit both the city and tenants.”
City Attorney Hessel Yntema referred to the changes, in part, as an “administrative nicety” to clarify that Airport Advisory Commission matters will go first and preferably to the Legal Committee. If necessary, the items could then be referred to other committees instead or subsequently.
“What will happen when you have multiple committees that need to hear something, it will start in one committee, get voted on and referred to another,” Yntema said. “This is the same kind of process.”
Councilor Jason Perry and Councilor Angela Moore both said that they worried about creating a process that would add more layers to moving items to the city council. Perry said often other committees besides the Legal Committee are the more appropriate ones to consider issues.
Another change made by the amended resolution is to specify that none of the commission members can be elected officials or municipal officers or employees. Previously, former Mayor Dennis Kintigh, a former pilot, was a commission member. Now the members include Kunkel, retired American Airlines manager Matthew McDonald, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell President and U.S. Air Force veteran Shawn Powell, Pioneer Bank board chairman and pilot Jon Hitchcock, and Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. Mike Espiritu.
The changes to the commission are coming as the city and county also are discussing implementing a Joint Powers Agreement wherein the county would contribute some funding to the Air Center operations and have some input on its functions. That is seen as an alternative to an independent air authority, which has been considered at one point. The JPA would not require the city to divest itself of its assets. Chaves County Manager Bill Williams said that city and county officials continue to discuss the JPA.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.