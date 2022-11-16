20221116-AirportCommission.jpg

Lisa Dunlap photo

Members of the Airport Advisory Commission meet Nov. 8 at the airport terminal building. Some changes have been made to how the citizens' group will function. Clockwise from lower left are Matt McDonald, Air Center Contract Manager Jenna Lanfor, Bud Kunkel, Mike Espiritu and Shawn Powell. Member Jon Hitchcock is not shown.

 Lisa Dunlap

The Roswell City Council has voted to make changes to the Airport Advisory Commission.

The intent, according to City Councilor Robert Corn, a lead proponent of the change to the citizens' commission originally formed in June 2018, is to allow what he called experts on finance, real estate leasing and aviation to review more information about Air Center operations.