Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings is speaks during the Roswell City Council meeting Thursday night at the Roswell Convention Center. A councilor announced that City Manager Joe Neeb has resigned after Jennings had temporarily suspended him last month.

 Terri Harber photo

Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb has resigned from his position.

The Roswell Daily Record received a copy Thursday evening of correspondence sent to Mayor Timothy Jennings and city councilors by Neeb's attorney, Luke Ragsdale, announcing his client's intentions: