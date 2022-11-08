The Roswell City Council is scheduled to consider voting on whether to concur with Mayor Timothy Jennings' decision last month to suspend City Manager Joe Neeb and to decide whether to terminate Neeb's contract during its meeting on Thursday.
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, Meeting Room A, 912 N. Main St.
Whether discussion about the items regarding Neeb will be public or closed is going to be decided by the council. Any council vote would have to be conducted in public, however, said City Attorney Hessel Yntema.
Neeb's suspension became effective Oct. 21, before a closed council session days later during which the mayor and council discussed the situation. Neeb said he intended to make a presentation during the closed session.
There are a variety of other items on this meeting agenda. Councilors will also look at how to address the need for more employees to improve operation of the animal shelter.
The city's Finance Committee recommended to the council last week that the equivalent of six more employees — one of whom would be an officer — be hired to work at the shelter.
The goal is to avoid reducing animal occupancy and to ensure the animals receive an adequate level of care. Without more employees, the city would have to reduce the maximum number of animals being sheltered at any given time from 152 to 61, according to the staff report.
Another council resolution, if approved, would pave the way for the city to create a Drought Contingency Plan with funding from the WaterSMART Drought Response Program, of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The city has been chosen to receive $200,000 from the federal grant for this purpose.
Part of the agreement is a requirement to name a seven-member task force. This group is to be composed of two residential water customers, two commercial water customers and one member representing each of three entities: the city council, Roswell Independent School District and Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District.
The grant also would require the city to provide matching funds or in-kind contributions. The money would be awarded over two years.
Councilors approved a staff request to pursue the grant in March and the city's Infrastructure Committee recommended councilors approve it during its Oct. 24 meeting.
A separate resolution asks for council approval of the city's Water Conservation Plan, dated December 2021, which explains such things as how the city collects data about water, how the water system works, water conservation goals and public outreach.
The lengthy document's eventual update would be funded partially with money from the source also meant for Drought Contingency Plan.
Councilors will consider whether to hold a public hearing about to amend the city code pertaining to how the Consumer Price Index is applied to rates charged for water, sewer and waste services. This would delay an anticipated rate increase in January for water and sewer services until July, when the waste rate is normally adjusted.
No rate increases occurred this year for these services until Nov. 1. Changing the date would avoid a second rate increase within an especially short timeframe, according to Jennings, who proposed the change.
Also on the agenda is whether to appoint Amalia Martinez, interim city clerk since earlier this year, to that position permanently.
For a while, the city had a city clerk and an interim city clerk after the resignation of long-time City Clerk Sharon Coll in February.
Gabrielle Han, named as the city clerk in May, transferred to the the city's planning department and has been an associate planner since Oct. 7.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
