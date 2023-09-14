The city of Roswell signaled Wednesday they would not enforce the governor's public health order restricting open and concealed carry of firearms, should it be extended to their jurisdiction.
A press release from the city said Roswell Police Chief Lance Bateman and Hess Ynetma, the city attorney, have concluded that, as it relates to the portion of the order that relates to the carrying of firearms in public places, the order “should not and will not be enforced by the Roswell Police Department if the orders are applied to Roswell and/or Chaves County."
Per the press release, Yntema says that as written, all or parts of the order “do not pass constitutional muster” and should be disregarded by Roswell law enforcement or city employees.
Caroline Sweeney, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, did not respond to a request for comment before press time about the city's statement.
The statement came the same day a federal district judge in New Mexico ruled the implementation of sections of the order should be halted temporarily.
New Mexico Senate Republicans applauded the decision, which will ban implementation of certain sections of the order from being enforced, at least until a preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled in two weeks.
"We hope this ruling and the vast backlash to this order sends a clear message to the governor and her allies the people have had enough, and we will not stand idly by and allow our freedoms and rights to be eroded," Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen) said in a press release.
Lujan Grisham, in a statement in response to the ruling, says the other portions of the order not impacted by ruling will be implemented.
She reiterated that gun violence and drug abuse are "acute threats to public health and safety in this state" and invited local and state leaders to join her in addressing New Mexico's stubbornly high rate of gun violence.
"Over the past four days, I've seen more attention on resolving the crisis of gun violence than I have in the past four years. Now is the time to bring clarity of purpose: New Mexicans must again feel safe walking home from school, driving to the grocery store, or leaving their hometown baseball stadium," Lujan Grisham said.
The order has faced ample pushback in response to a Sept. 8 emergency public health order filed by Lujan Grisham that suspends most open and concealed carrying of firearms in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, as well as some other public places across the state, for at least 30 days.
Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Sept. 7 that declared gun violence and fentanyl in New Mexico a public health emergency. It came a day after an 11-year-old, Froylean Villegas, was killed in a road rage incident in Albuquerque.
On Sept. 8, Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Health Secretary Patrick Allen signed a public health order, temporarily restricting the carrying of firearms to law enforcement officers and licensed security officers in cities or counties that average 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents since 2021 and more than 90 firearm related emergency department visits per 100,000 residents between July 2022 and 2023.
The order also prohibits the carrying of firearms on the grounds of public schools, state property and public parks across the state.
Violators of the order could be subject to civil administrative penalties not specified in the order. Sweeney did not respond to emails asking about a specific penalty for non-compliance.
The order has sparked fierce backlash by individuals and gun rights groups who say it infringes on the rights of citizens to lawfully exercise their right to bear arms, as stated in the U.S. and state constitutions.
Some individual gun owners and advocacy groups have filed suits in federal court seeking to rescind the order. The Republican Party of New Mexico, along with New Mexico House and Senate Republicans, are preparing litigation.
Some law enforcement officials, including Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, said they will not comply with the directive. In a letter to Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torres said he would not defend the administration's order in court, calling it a “unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”
Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington, in a video statement posted on Facebook Tuesday, added his voice to the opposition, calling on Lujan Grisham to rescind the order.
“By passing this mandate, you have made the law-abiding citizen an easy target for criminals who will keep their firearms no matter what,” Herrington said.
He added that to address crime, she should call for the State Legislature to pass laws that place stiffer penalties on criminals.
Few of Lujan Grisham's fellow Democrats have come out to back the order. The issue has also been dragged into the political arena, with Republicans pressuring some Democratic officeholders in New Mexico to weigh in.
Former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02), who was defeated by U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) in November and is seeking a rematch against him next year, called on Vasquez to issue a statement on the order.
He did so in a carefully worded statement Tuesday.
“We must address this crisis by keeping New Mexico families safe while also supporting solutions that are constitutional and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. I look forward to working with the Governor to address this crisis while taking the most effective, legal steps to stem the scourge of gun violence,” he said.
In a Facebook post responding to the statement, Herrell did not let up, wrapping Vasquez for not taking a clear stance on what she called “the governor's illegal gun ban.”
“Gabe's weak statement doesn't even acknowledge the Governor's executive order, let alone calling the order unconstitutional like many other Democrats have — and says he wants to work with her,” Herrell posted.
