Albuquerque Guns

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce speaks about the party's planned legal action against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a news conference at party headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the governor over her order suspending the right to carry firearms in the state's largest metro area.

 Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Photo

The city of Roswell signaled Wednesday they would not enforce the governor's public health order restricting open and concealed carry of firearms, should it be extended to their jurisdiction.

A press release from the city said Roswell Police Chief Lance Bateman and Hess Ynetma, the city attorney, have concluded that, as it relates to the portion of the order that relates to the carrying of firearms in public places, the order “should not and will not be enforced by the Roswell Police Department if the orders are applied to Roswell and/or Chaves County."