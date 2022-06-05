The primary election is Tuesday, and the city of Roswell issued an announcement indicated that its bus service, Roswell Transit, will again "do its part to make sure getting to a polling place can be convenient for everyone."
Anyone going to or returning from a voting convenience center on Tuesday will be allowed to ride a bus for free. Buses will not go directly to the voting centers, but will provide voters with rides to and pickup from regular bus stops near voting centers.
If voters want to go to another destination during their ride to and from the polls, they will have to pay the regular fare.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the election, including a list of the voting convenience centers, visit the Chaves County Clerk’s Office election page at chavescounty.gov/329/2022-Primary-Election.