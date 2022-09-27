A large aviation technology and intelligence company based in California that came to Roswell about 15 months ago has decided to leave, according to city leaders.
AEVEX Aerospace intends to lease only a few storage bunkers for the foreseeable future, with Air Center Director Scott Stark indicating, after a Thursday meeting of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee at City Hall, that the company is expected to vacate its test and training site adjacent to the airfield on Will Rogers Road by the end of September.
He and other city leaders said that a dispute over lease rates led to the company's decision.
“The rates they were paying were legacy rates by MISTIC,” said Stark, referring to the former Matrix International Security Intelligence Center. “They were from quite a ways back, they were lower. By FAA rules, we have to charge fair market value for anything that is not aeronautical.”
Stark said Air Center and city staff did a “lot of negotiation,” including considering a reduced amount of acreage or square footage, but the city “couldn't match their business model.”
AEVEX corporate offices did not respond to a phone message or online query seeking comment.
Three leases with AEVEX Aerospace for seven storage bunkers, some of which would be subleased, are under consideration now by Roswell city councilors. The terms of the leases would range from three months to a year.
AEVEX Aerospace, with its flight operations unit based in Solano Beach, California, acquired the Matrix Group, including MISTIC, in 2021 and decided to take over MISTIC's site at the Roswell Air Center.
When AEVEX held a tour at the AEVEX Test and Training Range at the Air Center on June 15, 2021, to make a formal announcement about its arrival in the city, CEO Brian Raduenz said the company intended to expand.
“When I say we want to grow this thing, I mean it, and that is across all of the activities that we have going on,” Raduenz said at the time.
The company was purchased in March 2020 by Madison Dearborn Capital Partners of Chicago. Raduenz said in June 2021 that AEVEX Aviation had 800 employees at eight U.S. locations. There were also eight employees at the Roswell site. Raduenz also said the company earned $150 million a year in revenues.
The flight operations unit of the company adapts and modifies drones and aircraft for customers' needs and flight-certifies the crafts afterwards. It also develops other technology used for intelligence gathering and surveillance and for data and intelligence analyses.
One of its products is the Phoenix Ghost, a specialized explosive drone that the Pentagon has purchased and sent to Ukraine.
While some of its clients are U.S. military branches, defense contractors, law enforcement agencies and allied foreign military units, others are non-military government agencies that use AEVEX technology for wildfire monitoring, mosquito control, crop dusting and search and rescue missions.
At several public meetings, City Manager Joe Neeb and other city officials have cited the Federal Aviation Administration regulations and policy manuals that require the airport management to charge fair market value rates for its land and buildings. That amount, as quoted to another Air Center tenant in January also undergoing lease negotiations, is a minimum of 10 cents a square foot for land and a preferred rate of 25 cents a square foot. At the same time, Neeb has said that some room for negotiation is possible for lease renewals.
A 2016 MISTIC document described its leased area as 256 acres with two buildings and 12 bunkers.
Neeb said in February that FAA regulations require airports to make decisions that will lead to or ensure financial self-sufficiency. In a November 2021 email, an Air Center employee indicated that a recent FAA audit faulted the Air Center for not charging fair market value.
Mayor Tim Jennings, who took office in April, said during the Thursday meeting that he was very upset that he only recently heard that the city was seeking a 400% increase in the AEVEX lease rates.
“In the five months we have been here, we were never given once update about, are we at 350%, 300% or 250%?” he said. “We never heard a thing, and then somebody sent out a text that they are moving out.”
He said that the “whole structure” about lease decisions needs to change to keep elected officials informed about important negotiations.
City Councilor Ed Heldenbrand said a local businessman told him that he will lose $100,000 in sales a year after AEVEX Aviation leaves.
“I think sometimes we need to look beyond what this rent does,” he said. “What is the economic impact of that when people decide, 'Whoa, I can't afford that.'"
Jennings added that the gross receipts taxes the city collects from such ancillary sales could help compensate for lower lease rates.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
