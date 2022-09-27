A large aviation technology and intelligence company based in California that came to Roswell about 15 months ago has decided to leave, according to city leaders.

AEVEX Aerospace intends to lease only a few storage bunkers for the foreseeable future, with Air Center Director Scott Stark indicating, after a Thursday meeting of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee at City Hall, that the company is expected to vacate its test and training site adjacent to the airfield on Will Rogers Road by the end of September.