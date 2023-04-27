The Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a request by a business owner to have their property at 107 N. Kentucky Ave., changed from a residential to commercial use zone.
James and Bianca Cheney, owners of Southwest Printers, said they intend to use the 8,000-square-foot site for added employee parking and storage. The Cheneys explained in their application to the city that they originally brought it so they could expand their existing business at 110 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Surrounding the printing business is a mix of locations zoned for residential and commercial uses that include such other businesses as a hair salon and doughnut shop. People from four nearby locations expressed reservations about the zoning change during the commission meeting on Tuesday.
Tom Jennings, the former mayor and brother of Tim Jennings, the city’s current mayor, also spoke. Jennings objects to the site being rezoned as a commercial location and described the site as “distressed,” with many weeds and sidewalks that are in “horrendous condition.”
He also asked for the matter to be postponed.
Gloria Salayandia said she was concerned about 18-wheelers rolling in and out of the alley to deliver goods to the Cheneys. And Salayandia said that the business has been using her adjacent property to park on for more than a decade.
Another speaker pointed to big truck deliveries occurring elsewhere around the business.
There were also additional concerns raised about the aesthetics of the property. One nearby resident said she walks to Roswell Donuts and would like to see more development and landscaping there because it approaches the city's downtown historic district.
James Cheney said he would be willing to make any additions to the site that he could afford. He's considering adding a concrete pad for the alley deliveries. Among the items delivered are large pallets of paper, he explained.
City Engineer Louis Najar said the alley could structurally withstand the 18-wheelers making deliveries to Southwest Printers.
Cheney said the zone change is for future planning and not directly related to deliveries. He asked that the matter be decided then and there.
After the commissioners voted to recommend the zoning change, Commission Chair David Storey suggested that the Cheneys reach out to their neighbors and find out what they can do to assuage their concerns.
Also, a request for a business to operate a medical and recreational retail marijuana business at 711 N. Union Ave., was sent to the Roswell City Council without a recommendation from the commissioners.
This process requires the business owner, in this case Casarez Holdings, LLC, to obtain a zone change, variances and a conditional use permit to operate this type of retail business.
The owner’s existing business, a medical cannabis manufacturing business Press Labs, Inc., produces such items as chocolate and gummy cannabis products.
New Mexico allowed retail sales of cannabis in 2022. With that development, owner Michael Casarez told commissioners that he wants to expand the operation he started in 2020.
If city councilors don’t allow the changes Casarez needs to expand, his current operations can continue.
