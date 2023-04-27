Planning and Zoning Commission

Planning and Zoning Commission member Steve Henderson swears in members of the public interested in speaking to the Commission during the meeting on Tuesday.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a request by a business owner to have their property at 107 N. Kentucky Ave., changed from a residential to commercial use zone.

James and Bianca Cheney, owners of Southwest Printers, said they intend to use the 8,000-square-foot site for added employee parking and storage. The Cheneys explained in their application to the city that they originally brought it so they could expand their existing business at 110 N. Pennsylvania Ave.