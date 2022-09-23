City officials think that a lithium battery was the probable cause of a Wednesday morning fire at the city landfill on West Brasher Road.
Roswell Fire Department and city spokesman Todd Wildermuth wrote in an email that a fire was discovered after 4 a.m. on Wednesday underneath a tarp covering garbage.
He said it covered an estimated 100 square feet, but was limited to the surface. He also indicated that no injuries occurred.
Solid Waste Department staff used landfill equipment to extinguish the fire, and the RFD then arrived at the landfill to follow up.
“While the ignition source of the fire could not be determined with certainty, it is believed the cause was a lithium battery,” Wildermuth said. “These batteries are believed to be the cause of several recent fires at the landfill and in at least one sanitation truck.”
On Sept. 16, the city issued a news release asking residents not to use alley trash cans or roll-off bins to dispose of lithium batteries or devices that contain them such as cellphones, cameras and toys. That release indicated that sanitation trucks had experienced a few fires due to the batteries.
Instead, people are asked to bring the item or batteries to the landfill at 3006 W. Brasher Road, where Solid Waste Department staff will dispose of them for free in a designated container for household hazardous waste.