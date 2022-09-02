The city of Roswell plans on a comprehensive update of its zoning ordinance, a process that will begin soon but could take up to two years to complete.
Community Development Director Kevin Maevers, who joined the city 18 months ago, said the number of variances, zone changes and other “non-standard” requests that have come through the Planning and Zoning Division in recent months is an indication to him of the need for updates and clarifications to the zoning ordinance and related regulations and codes.
He told the citizen members of the city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission during a Tuesday meeting that he has established three priorities for new sections or revisions: conditional use permits, short-term lodging rentals and parking.
He called the need to adopt standards for conditional use permits “urgent,” saying that the current ordinance is largely “silent” on them. Newly adopted provisions of the Roswell City Code regarding cannabis businesses, which Maevers helped develop, does discuss them.
Maevers indicated that he is almost finished with a draft of new zoning provisions that would deal with conditional use permits, which allow certain uses of properties but tie the permit to compliance with approved conditions.
He said the current lack of specificity does not give the city authority to act when permit holders don't comply.
“The problem is what do we do when they violate the condition use permit? What do we do when they don't abide by the conditions?” he asked. “We have absolutely no mechanisms whatsoever for revoking their permit.”
The second topic involves short-term housing rentals. Sometimes these lodging sites are standalone housing units, but other times they are rooms in houses. Maevers said that developing provisions regarding them would affect several different articles of the zoning ordinance that relate to residential districts.
He also said that the city has about 90 such businesses, but the zoning ordinance doesn't address what permits or licenses are required. The zoning ordinance also should work well with whatever provisions the city code has regarding the collection of lodgers' tax from the businesses, Maevers said.
Another issue involves commercial parking. He said that he would like to see changes that would require businesses to do parking analyses for new offices and retail sites that then would be used to determine the needed parking requirements, rather than have predetermined codes setting standards that might not fit the new development.
He gave an example of two businesses that might be able to share parking spaces if one operates at night and the other during the day. He also noted that some businesses have been required to have a certain number of parking spaces that then required them to make the individual spaces smaller and the lanes between them narrower. But, he said, their clientele at certain times of the day drives mainly large pickups and trucks and need larger spaces and more room for pulling in and backing out.
“Unused parking is useless to the city,” Maevers said. “You create economic density, you create economic growth, you create GRT (gross receipts taxes), you increase property values by being under roof.”
He added that he wants to see more downtown parking options, including possible multi-level parking structures.
Other updates would include changing portions of the zoning ordinance having to do with signs, the Old Municipal Airport land near Cielo Grande Recreation Area and home occupations, or residences used for commercial businesses, which he said he wants to encourage because he thinks they are good for the homeowner and the neighborhood.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
