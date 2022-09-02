20220902-KevinMaevers.jpg

Community Development Director Kevin Maevers, seen during a Nov. 4, 2021, meeting at City Hall.

The city of Roswell plans on a comprehensive update of its zoning ordinance, a process that will begin soon but could take up to two years to complete.

Community Development Director Kevin Maevers, who joined the city 18 months ago, said the number of variances, zone changes and other “non-standard” requests that have come through the Planning and Zoning Division in recent months is an indication to him of the need for updates and clarifications to the zoning ordinance and related regulations and codes.