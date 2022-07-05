The Roswell City Council approved two time-sensitive leases for buildings at the Roswell Air Center in a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
The council met in a special session at City Hall to consider approving leases of building 500 to the U.S. State Department and building 524 to Sidney Gutierrez Schools. Both were approved 9-0. Councilor Savino Sanchez was absent. Councilors Jason Perry and Angela Moore attended through virtual meeting software.
Prior to the council meeting, the Legal Committee met to also consider giving its recommendation to the leases. It was during that meeting that the rental rate for building 500 was increased from $9.50 per square foot as presented in the lease to $18.50 per square foot to account for the city’s operational costs. Beginning with the second year, the rate will increase by 3% annually.
The State Department constructed the building at 47 Gail Harris St. from 2005 to 2008 for $5 million to house the International Law Enforcement Academy, where it offers instruction for foreign diplomats, security managers and criminal justice personnel, Steve Christopher, deputy director of the Roswell Air Center, said.
Ownership of the building was transferred to the city. While the U.S. government paid off the financing for the construction, it did not pay any rent. But the government is scheduled to begin paying rent and needs a lease to schedule its next training classes, Christopher said.
Both the federal and city governments inspected and evaluated the building and found that several of its systems need to be brought up to date, including the heating, ventilation and cooling system. Those upgrades will be the city’s responsibility, and the city also needs a lease before plans for the upgrades can begin, Christopher said.
“The State Department’s agreed to advance the first year’s payment of $453,000,” Christopher said.
The upgrades might cost more than that but the city will recover any loss, he said.
“Our calculations show even if we did run over the $453,000, we would recoup all the costs in the second year with the rent,” he said.
The city will take over all janitorial and maintenance of the building and grounds. All staff performing those duties will require an escort and security clearance, according to the lease.
The lease is for five years with seven five-year extensions.
The council also approved renewing a five-year lease for Sidney Gutierrez Schools at 69 Gail Harris St. in its second of two renewals. A new contract will be negotiated starting in the fourth year.
The middle and elementary schools chartered under Roswell Independent School District will pay $41,817 in the first year with increases in the following years based on the consumer price index.
