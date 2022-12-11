The city of Roswell plans to approve an interim lease at the Roswell Air Center for a regional air medical transport service, according to city and Airport Advisory Commission representatives.
City officials discussed their plans Tuesday with the city's Airport Advisory Commission and received a 5-0 recommendation from the citizen's group.
Commission Chairman Bud Kunkel said that the commission members were told that the company wanted to expedite the process.
“Trans Aero requested this interim lease in order to begin preliminary construction,” said Jennifer Brady Griego, interim Air Center director. “It's important to work with our tenants to meet their timelines.”
She said that the interim city manager and city attorney are authorized to execute the lease.
According to the Airport Advisory Commission agenda, the company is leasing a tract of land and intends to place a 60-foot by 24-foot modular trailer on it.
“That's jobs. That's good for Roswell,” Kunkel said. “That's actually moving forward.” He added that the company could add several more employees to work from the Air Center location.
According to Griego, a new lease with Trans Aero is expected to be considered in early 2023 by the commission, the appropriate city council committees and the entire governing body. The last regular meeting of the entire city council for 2022 occurred Thursday.
The interim lease is for 1,450 square feet at 24 W. Enterprise St., according to Griego, with rent of $121 a month. Trans Aero will pay for utilities.
According to its website and social media pages, Trans Aero MedEvac is part of a larger company, Trans Aero LTD Helicopter Services that started in 1966 and has its corporate offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The main operations for the parent company involve fire-fighting, but it also conducts search-and-rescue operations, aerial filming and other aviation-related work.
In 2006, the parent company joined with another firm to begin offering air medical transport. Trans Aero MedEvac has operations in Carlsbad, Artesia and Roswell, and provides air medical transport in southern New Mexico and western Texas. It began operations in Roswell starting in March 2021 from the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center helipad. In June, it located a fixed-wing plane for its work in the region at the Roswell Air Center, which the company website describes as its fourth southeastern New Mexico location.
A representative with Trans Aero was not able to be reached by press time.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.