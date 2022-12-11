Trans Aero MedEvac helicopter

A helicopter operated by Trans Aero MedEvac sits Thursday at the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, one of its operation sites since 2021.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The city of Roswell plans to approve an interim lease at the Roswell Air Center for a regional air medical transport service, according to city and Airport Advisory Commission representatives.

City officials discussed their plans Tuesday with the city's Airport Advisory Commission and received a 5-0 recommendation from the citizen's group.