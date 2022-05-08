The city of Roswell issued information Thursday about two projects scheduled to start this coming week.
Sewer work
The intersection of West College Boulevard and Nevada Avenue will be closed Monday through Thursday so that contractor crews can do sewer-line work.
West College will be closed to through traffic between Sycamore and Montana avenues, but access to businesses and other facilities along that portion of West College will be accommodated. Access to the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center and Cielo Grande Recreation Area will be from the east, off of Montana Avenue.
East Hobson Road widening
A project that will widen a section of East Hobson Road just north of the Roswell Air Center is scheduled to begin Monday.
The work will take place from the railroad crossing to Y.O. Road. The first phase of the project will not require traffic-lane closures as the work will be limited to the shoulders of the road. However, motorists will be required to reduce speeds.
Tentative schedules for additional phases call for start dates in early June and will require full closure of this section of East Hobson. During that time, Air Center access from that section of East Hobson will be unavailable, but access will continue as usual from South Main Street, as well as from roads to the west of the Air Center.
Final completion of the project is expected by the end of August. The project will include extending drainage culverts, building new shoulders, rehabilitating and overlaying pavement, and restriping.