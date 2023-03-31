Closed pool

The pools at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, closed since February due to mold, will remain closed until at least June.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The city provided an update Thursday to those with recreation memberships about progress at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, where the indoor pool has been closed since the discovery of mold there in early February.

Both the indoor and outdoor pools will now remain closed until at least early June so the natatorium area can be cleaned. As a result, there will be no Aqua Egg Hunt, which had been scheduled for April 16, and no spring aquatic session at all, said Colette Hall, the city’s recreation director.