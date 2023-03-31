The city provided an update Thursday to those with recreation memberships about progress at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, where the indoor pool has been closed since the discovery of mold there in early February.
Both the indoor and outdoor pools will now remain closed until at least early June so the natatorium area can be cleaned. As a result, there will be no Aqua Egg Hunt, which had been scheduled for April 16, and no spring aquatic session at all, said Colette Hall, the city’s recreation director.
While the air handling system for the indoor pool has been repaired, which was necessary to lessen the likelihood of future mold problems, “we need time to have our entire aquatic center and locker rooms professionally cleaned,” Hall wrote in an email to those who hold memberships to use city recreation facilities.
The 15,600-square-foot work area includes both pools, bathrooms, locker rooms and deck space. This work would ensure the indoor pool is free of mold and that the substance doesn’t spread to other areas at the center, Hall said.
She emphasized that the other side of the center will remain open while the work occurs.
City staff said they had originally anticipated that focusing on cleaning bathrooms and locker areas would be sufficient to ensure the outdoor pool could open Tuesday.
Opening the outdoor pool was an effort to allow people a place to swim at the center as the temperatures begin to rise. In the recent past, the outdoor pool opened in May, so an April opening had been planned to allow people to have at least one pool to use for spring activities.
Hall told city councilors in March that state officials would have to inspect the aquatic area before the outdoor pool could have opened and that the locker rooms and bathrooms needed to be cleaned before that could happen.
The New Mexico Environment Department Public Recreation Water Safety Section inspects a wide range of public aquatics venues, including municipal pools.
The Finance Committee and city councilors will be asked to consider approving a cleaning contractor as soon as possible, Hall said.
People who hold memberships to use city recreation facilities will have those memberships extended two months.
“Should this option not work for you, refunds are available upon request,” Hall stressed.
Fees for more specific uses, such as just the pool, were eliminated at the beginning of this year.
The splash pads at Carpenter and Poe Corn parks will be opened on May 1, Hall also pointed out.
The center, located at 1402 W. College Blvd., opened in July 2019. Its operations were limited during the pandemic, however.