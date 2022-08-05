The city of Roswell has received a couple of new grants from the New Mexico Tourism Department.
The state department notified the city July 15 that it would receive a $10,000 Cooperative Marketing Support grant from the new Growth and Sustainability Program.
In June, the city received $135,631 through the Tourism Department's Cooperative Marketing Grant Program.
The grants require that the city provide matching funds of half the grants as well, said Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings.
“We are grateful for the two-to-one match because we are stretching our dollar farther than we normally would,” Jennings said.
The Growth and Sustainability Program is the second phase of a program intended to bolster tourism-related events in New Mexico. The first phase, the Special Event Recovery Initiative, was intended to help communities host events following the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennings said that the Growth and Sustainability Program had three different components, with cooperative marketing being one.
“There were three different types of initiatives that we could take part in with the program for co-op marketing,” Jennings said. “So we have decided with the $10,000 to select the social media, photography and PR package of the program.”
She said the funds will be used for the 2023 UFO Festival and specifically will allow the city to hire additional professional help to be on-site during the festival to help with promotional activities.
“We are a small team so to have those extra hands on site during the festival will be really, really valuable to our team,” Jennings said, “especially as we are adding more interactive events that the city is trying to host for all the visitors coming here.”
The Cooperative Marketing Grant has a Menu Media Placement component and a Flex component.
The Menu Media Placement portion of the grant will help pay for digital, outdoor and other types of marketing. The Flex portion allows the grant recipient to select companies that will help them in some tourism-related project.
Jennings said the city wanted website support, and the Tourism Department selected two media firms to assist.
She said the website will be more user-friendly and more interactive and also will connect with the city mobile app — or "visit widget," as she refers to it — to encourage tourists to visit restaurants, businesses and other city activities such as medallion hunt at the Spring River Zoo.
“We got pretty much everything we wrote the grant for,” she said.
The city does intend to apply for the Rural Pathway Project with the Tourism Department, which would help to pay for the expansion for the downtown Visitors' Center.
The grant would be for up to $50,000. The entire design and construction project is estimated at about $808,074, with $300,000 already allocated in fiscal year 2022 by the Roswell city council.
Jennings added that the city council is being asked now to fund the remainder of the project this year using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
According to the Tourism Department, the Growth and Sustainability Program awarded a total of $177,000 in grants this year to 16 events in one of the three components: sponsorship, events or cooperative marketing.
A total of $3.87 million in grants was allocated by the department this year through the Cooperative Marketing Grant Program to 41 local governments and tourism-related organizations.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.