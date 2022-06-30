Other than a couple of minor glitches, last-minute preparations for city-run events of the 2022 UFO Festival are running smoothly, the city’s director of public affairs said Wednesday.
“With any event there’s always challenges and the show always goes on,” Juanita Jennings said.
A truck delivering the T-shirts ordered for event staff and volunteers caught fire and a contracted port-a-potty vendor had to cancel last week due to a staff shortage, but the city was able to find replacements for both, Jennings said.
Other than those instances, planning for the festival, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the alleged crash of a UFO near Roswell, has gone well among the entities involved, she said.
“I really feel there’s been a really big collaborative effort across the community. It feels like we’re in a better unity I would say,” she said.
This is the second year the city of Roswell has managed the UFO Festival and the first year the planning was done in-house. Last year’s festival garnered some criticism from visitors, who were confused about the locations of events. In addition, severe weather caused the cancellation or relocation of some events, and residents were concerned about the city contracting a Texas company to plan and manage festival events.
Just months after last year’s festival, though, the city said the 2022 festival would be home-grown and invited local businesses and organizations to take part. Meetings took place at least monthly with committees handling different aspects of the planning.
Jennings’ staff of nine has worked this week with 58 community volunteers — including 44 from local youth groups — as well as city departments to finalize the plans.
That includes reviewing security and emergency plans for a variety of scenarios, which staff did on Tuesday with the Roswell Police Department, Roswell Fire Department and a contracted security company, Jennings said.
“When you have a large festival like this, you want to make sure you have good safety precautions for each area. You never want to have to implement a plan of action for an active shooter situation, a fire or inclement weather, especially when you have large staging, but we went over that plan with all of our security personnel,” she said.
A meeting Tuesday afternoon outlined events for 31 city staff members who will volunteer some of their time during the festival as well.
“We went over all the events, things they will be doing and just explaining that they are the first impression to these individuals that are coming from all around the world to celebrate the festival,” she said.
City crews were setting up at the Roswell Convention Center Wednesday so vendors could start setting up Thursday.
Setup at Pioneer Plaza will come later so as not to cause too much disruption to downtown businesses, Jennings said. The festival’s opening and the dedication of the UFO Walk of Fame will take place there at 1 p.m. Friday.
Jennings said all the work this week will be largely unnoticed by festival-goers but she hopes the community will appreciate it.
“We are hoping that the community can really recognize all the work and effort that goes on, and especially as this festival has grown and it’s so much bigger than what is has been in the past. There’s so many opportunities for people to go out and experience different things throughout the community,” she said.
“It’s a city-wide event that should be celebrated citywide. It has so many different entities and that’s the one thing that I’m super proud of. It’s that hope that you wanted all these entities working together putting on the best festival for people coming from out of town and I think that’s what we’ve done this year,” she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.