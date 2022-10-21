Delta West Park

About 40 Roswell Rotary members and city staff have been involved in the Delta West Park improvement project. Some of them are shown at a Thursday ribbon-cutting between two of the new trees. From the left are J.P. Chaney, Rotary; Jim Burress, city's director of Special Services; Frank Spurgess, Rotary; Vicki Burress; Bianca Chaney, Rotary president; Steve Smith, Rotary; Carolyn Mitchell, Rotary project coordinator; Louis Najar, city engineer; Ruben Esquivel, cemetery superintendent and city arborist; and Rudy Chavez, parks superintendent.

 Terri Harber photo

The addition of 14 new trees, more than 130 feet of walkway and three benches near the play area at Delta West Park, 1001 W. Mescalero Road, was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

About 40 people involved with the project – members of the Rotary and city staff – came to the ceremony.