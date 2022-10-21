The addition of 14 new trees, more than 130 feet of walkway and three benches near the play area at Delta West Park, 1001 W. Mescalero Road, was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
About 40 people involved with the project – members of the Rotary and city staff – came to the ceremony.
Roswell Rotary began this community project in 2019. A Rotary Foundation grant and the Rotarians provided the more than $15,000 for the materials.
The city of Roswell provided all of the labor and added irrigation.
Cost for the concrete for the path was a shared expense, said Carolyn Mitchell, project coordinator for the Rotary.
Mitchell emphasized the benefit that such cooperative efforts between civic groups and local government can provide to the community.
Once the trees reach maturity “they will provide plenty of shade to people visiting the park,” Mitchell noted.