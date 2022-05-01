The city of Roswell has announced work starting on two projects next week.
Hondo Trail
Rehabilitation work on the Hondo Trail is to begin Monday. This project will require the trail be closed from South Virginia Avenue to the northeast where the trail crosses East Second Street. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 6. The project will include excavation and repair of various areas of the trail followed by a pavement overlay.
Ward 2 pavement project
A pavement maintenance project that will improve certain streets in the city’s Ward 2 is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The contractor is anticipated to work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work areas will be closed to through-traffic, but access accommodations will be in place for residents, including the availability of parking on side streets.
Each section of the project is expected to be completed in about two days. Residents will receive door-hanger notices a few days before work begins on their section of road. The project is divided into the following sections:
Western Briar Road from Urton Road to Lost Trail Road; Western Briar Road from Lost Trail Road to Beaver Place; Western Briar Road from Beaver Place to Brentwood Road; Western Briar Road from Brentwood Road to Eagle Place; Western Briar Road from Eagle Place to Robins Nest Place; Western Briar Road from Robins Nest Place to Lost Trail Road; Western Briar Road from Lost Trail Road to Sena Road; Western Briar Road from Sena Road to Bent Tree Road; Northwood Drive from North Grand Avenue to Park Drive; Park Drive from Northwood Drive to Oakwood Drive; Sherrill Lane from North Kentucky Avenue to North Pennsylvania Avenue; and Sherrill Lane from North Pennsylvania to North Main Street.
The locations were determined based on a 2020 assessment of pavement conditions throughout the city. The funding for the project is part of about $1.7 million the city received in gross receipts tax revenue from the state in the settlement of a lawsuit joined by numerous municipalities and counties.
The Roswell City Council approved dividing the money among the city’s five wards for pavement maintenance. Work in other wards will follow the project in Ward 2.