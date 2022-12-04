Pavement-maintenance work will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, on East Reed Street between South Main Street and South Virginia Avenue, according to a city of Roswell announcement. Traffic will be limited during working hours those days, but access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the area.
City schedules street work
Lisa Dunlap
