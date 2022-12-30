Roswell Air Center

The Roswell Air Center, shown in this March 2022 photo, needs a strategic plan to guide its operations and planning for the next three to five years, according to the city.

 Daily Record File Photo

The city of Roswell is looking for a consulting firm to develop a strategic plan for the Roswell Air Center as it finds itself at another “inflexion” point concerning its future, according to a city document.

The request for proposals was issued Dec. 25, the city document indicates. Submissions by interested firms are due by Feb. 7. Discussions about how to develop the strategic plan have occurred periodically over the past couple of years, with the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission members talking about the best way to proceed since June.