The city of Roswell is looking for a consulting firm to develop a strategic plan for the Roswell Air Center as it finds itself at another “inflexion” point concerning its future, according to a city document.
The request for proposals was issued Dec. 25, the city document indicates. Submissions by interested firms are due by Feb. 7. Discussions about how to develop the strategic plan have occurred periodically over the past couple of years, with the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission members talking about the best way to proceed since June.
“If you don't have a plan, you don't really know where you are headed,” said Bud Kunkel, the chairman of the commission. “We don't have a plan.”
He said his view is that a strategic plan will determine the best ways to achieve the ultimate goal. “Our goal is to create good jobs,” he said. “If you create good-paying jobs, then people can buy houses and go to eat at restaurants and buy furniture and pay for all the other things that our businesses and economy need them to.”
Some people had suggested using one of the existing consulting firms already working with the Air Center to develop the strategic plan, but Kunkel said that sending out an RFP will provide a “wider array” of potential firms with prior experience creating airport strategic plans.
Once bids are received, the city expects to form an evaluation committee to rank the submissions and make recommendations to the Roswell City Council and its committees about a possible selection. If a firm is chosen, city administration would negotiate for a one-year contract that could be extended for up to three additional years. Those negotiations are expected to conclude by the end of March.
The completed strategic plan is expected to cover such areas as current operations; a comparison to similar airports; an analysis of political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental concerns; discussions about stakeholders' interests and leadership needs; projected financials; a risk management overview; and short- and long-term action plans. It is meant to develop the mission and vision for the Air Center for three to five years.
The introduction to the RFP characterizes the Air Center as an industrial airfield with commercial passenger service that employs about 1,000 people at its aviation- and non-aviation businesses. It states that the Air Center has gone through a “few remakes” over 54 years and once again is facing the potential for significant change for several reasons, including COVID-19, the political environment and changes in air passenger demands. According to the city document, the strategic plan will “transform the RAC from reactionary to a pro-active stance, better understanding market opportunities in order to effectively develop the RAC.”
Interim Air Center Director Jennifer Brady Griego said the strategic plan might answer the question about whether a third-party firm should be hired to manage the Air Center in the place of government employees. Kunkel said that might be or might not be considered as part of the strategic planning and added that such a decision probably will not be considered until several other actions occur first, including deciding about a joint powers agreement between the city and county to direct Air Center operations.