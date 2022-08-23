How the city can help provide activities for youth to keep them from getting involved in violence, drugs and alcohol was a topic at the city of Roswell’s public forum last week, but none of those who spoke said they had solid answers.
The discussion came after the city has seen several violent crimes involving minors this year.
Mayor Tim Jennings, in his opening remarks at Thursday’s forum at the Roswell Convention Center, pleaded with the public for ideas on how to help prevent teens from turning to violence.
“There’s no reason for a 15- or 16-year-old child to have a pistol and carrying it around with them. There’s no reason for that. If there is, let’s find out what the cause is and fix that cause,” he said.
Colette Hall, director of the city’s Recreation Department, said the city does provide a variety of activities for younger children.
“It’s very easy to do zero to 12 years of age. Once they hit 13, that’s a hard, hard group to program for,” she said.
The Recreation Department has had some success with teens this year through its lifeguard program, she said.
“We found a really good program we’ve done is junior lifeguarding. It gets them ready for a job, so we may look at some other things that get you ready for when you are 16, 17, 18 and you can go for these jobs,” she said.
A teen night at the pool was also a success with about 60 youth attending.
“Lifeguards are mostly teens and so they can get their friends, and they all came and it was a great place for them to go,” Hall said.
Having a place to go is one issue, Diane Taylor, prevention specialist with Chaves County DWI Prevention, said.
“They like gathering places and some of the places they’re gathering now are not the best for our community. We have a serious underage drinking, underage drug problem in our community. What can we do to give an alternative?” she said.
City Manager Joe Neeb listed additional entities offering youth activities including the Roswell Museum, Roswell Public Library and the Spring River Zoo. He also mentioned organizations and businesses such as Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, Roswell Independent School District, New Mexico Military Institute, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club, dance studios, martial arts, boxing, community theater, churches, 4-H and FFA.
He asked for the public’s help in identifying how the city can provide or help promote other activities.
“My question is when we’re talking about what is there for the youth to do, is what are we missing?” he said. “We have a lot going on for us, but some of it gets hidden. We may miss our marketing point.”
He and City Councilor Juliana Halvorson also said it was important to help identify obstacles that might prevent some children and teens from being able to participate.
“A lot of these programs cost money,” Halvorson said. “Most of these programs, they have programs where they can take in kids that don’t have the money. There’s really no excuse other than maybe transportation, but I’m sure you can get rides.”
Halvorson said she had spoken with Hall about offering scholarships for city recreation programs.
One man in the audience asked about bringing back events like the Hike It and Spike It flag football or Gus Macker basketball tournaments.
Neeb said those were good examples of how the city partnering with other entities can bring positive results to Roswell.
“When there’s community support for something, there’s no stopping us,” he said.
“Don’t leave it on the city’s back to do it. It’s the community that’s important for this,” he said.
“The city is happy to be at the table to get that done, but if we’re losing the community behind it or we think we know better than the community, we’re going to miss the point of all this, too,” he said.
Hall said the community just needs to start working on a solution.
“I think our answer is we start trying a bunch of different things and see what really works,” she said.
Neeb said community members can use the Fix-It form on the city’s website to suggest ideas.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.