A decision to give a permit to a company to allow it to build a community solar project on East Second Street has been appealed.
The appeal filed by Joseph Fennig this week is scheduled to be heard by the Roswell City Council at its July 14 meeting, according to city staff.
The city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, Tuesday night to give CVE North America Inc. a conditional use permit for a 2.7 megawatt community solar site at 1612 E. Second St. near Alameda Street.
The Fennigs, who own a nearby recreational vehicle park, and several others objected Tuesday night to having such a project near them for several reasons.
They also said that in 2014 they had opposed the rezoning of the land to industrial and thought they had been successful. They said they were unaware that the commission's rezoning decision had been appealed to the Roswell City Council, which allowed the rezoning.
The land of about 15 acres has been owned by Chad and Misty Gallagher since 2019 and is undeveloped.
Even with a permit, CVE North America cannot develop the project unless its bid to do so is approved during a state request for proposals process scheduled to be opened in the fall by the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission, and the third-party administrator chosen to run the process.
This was the first community solar project to come before the city, although several have been heard by Chaves County officials.
