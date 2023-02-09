City of Roswell marketing staff and consultants are sharing plans for an upcoming push to get people in the local area to fly to Phoenix and Dallas.
The information was presented by Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings and two representatives of 3 Advertising to members of the Airport Advisory Commission during a Tuesday afternoon meeting in the airport terminal building.
They explained the creative concepts and media purchases they are planning using some of the funding from a two-year, $200,000 grant from the Aviation Division of the New Mexico Department of Transportation received in the fall of 2022. An equal amount of city matching funds is required for the grant, which also is being used to pay another consulting firm that works with commercial airlines to maintain and develop flight services.
“Our assignment for this grant is to essentially fill the seats in the flights and to first promote the flight to and from Phoenix and secondarily also promote the flight to and from Dallas,” said Melinda Booker of 3 Advertising. “We've seen a lot of success in 2022 trying to target Roswell and the surrounding area to travel outside and take the trips rather than trying to get people from Dallas and Phoenix to get to Roswell.”
Jennings explained that other American Airlines flight marketing efforts by the city and its consultants do promote travel to Roswell from other cities and states. Those campaigns push not only special events such as the UFO Festival but year-round business and tourist travel here.
Sam Maclay of 3 Advertising said the concepts of the local campaign are intended to be “focused, upbeat and very direct.” With such taglines as “Fly local, Go Global,” the ads pitch the idea that the flights originating out of Roswell can be seen as paths to many travel possibilities. Some of the concepts also specifically push winter holiday and spring break travel.
“I think it is important to remind people that it is not just Phoenix and DFW we go to, because some people might think, I don't want to go those places. It is the idea they are the gateway to other places. From there you can go to many other places,” said Maclay.
The advertising is expected to run from February to June 2024 and to appear on social media sites; as web ads for travel booking sites and search engines; on streaming radio channels; and on five billboards in Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and Hobbs, including a second one to be added in Roswell.
The commission also discussed several other items and voted their recommendations on nine matters, with those action items also needing to go before city council committees and the entire governing board for final action. Topics discussed included six proposed leases; updates about minor repair projects, parking lot construction projects and plans regarding vacant buildings; additional security equipment for the terminal building; the planned expansion of a fire-fighting operation run by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management; updates to signage in the airport terminal building; and new videos and ads in the baggage claim area to promote Roswell and nearby areas to arriving passengers.
The commission members also expressed consensus about the need to demolish Building 112, expressing their view that replacing the large vacant structure will be less expensive than remediating for mold and asbestos, estimated at $2.9 million, and then renovating the building. Jenna Lanfor, Air Center property manager, said that she has received a bid for four new metal warehouses with bathrooms that could replace Building 112, adding that tenants usually wanted to lease only smaller portions of the building. She said the initial bid is $552,000 for each warehouse.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
