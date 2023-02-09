Roswell Air Center tarmac

The city plans to launch a new ad campaign aimed at local travelers to encourage them to book American Airline flights. This photo of the Roswell Air Center tarmac is from March 2022.

 Daily Record File Photo

City of Roswell marketing staff and consultants are sharing plans for an upcoming push to get people in the local area to fly to Phoenix and Dallas.

The information was presented by Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings and two representatives of 3 Advertising to members of the Airport Advisory Commission during a Tuesday afternoon meeting in the airport terminal building.