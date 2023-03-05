The city’s Utilities Department delivered a report about delinquent water accounts this week to members of both the Infrastructure and Finance committees.
Service shut-offs resumed in September 2022 for non-payment of water bills after a reprieve during the pandemic. People were told they could avoid immediate loss of service if they entered into a payment plan with the city.
Many of these customers just ended up postponing the inevitable, however. Only 85 of these 481 customers were able to fulfill their agreements. The remaining 396 customers who couldn’t pay ended up losing their water service within the first month, said Robert Glenn, the city’s deputy superintendent of water maintenance and transmission.
Customers are required to pay their entire outstanding balance before they can obtain service again. Once someone is able to pay all that they owe, the city will “make every effort to turn on the water on the same day,” Glenn said.
If the payment comes in after 2 p.m., it costs an extra $92 to have the water service returned within that same amount of time. The additional money is to cover employee overtime for the procedure, he explained.
There were no water service shut-offs in December 2022. But there were 541 shut-offs in January alone, which resulted in a revenue loss of about $153,600. Staff performed an average of 42 shut-offs a day during the first month of 2023.
Fewer water shut-offs occurred in February and the beginning of March, with 326 customers’ accounts having been declared as delinquent during that 30-day period. The revenue loss was nearly $116,400, Glenn told the Finance Committee on Thursday.
The city’s process for shut-offs is to mail notices 10 to 12 days before water service is stopped, then to place door hangers at locations immediately after shut-offs are carried out.
The staff tries not to mail out shut-off notifications within less than 10 days of the scheduled service stop date, Glenn emphasized.
Councilor Angela Moore, who sits on the Infrastructure Committee, said Monday that she’s concerned about the warning notices being sent by mail because the U.S. Postal Service’s delivery route isn’t direct.
It goes from Roswell to Lubbock for processing before it's returned to Roswell. In some cases, the mailed notice might not arrive before a shut-off happens, she said.
Moore asked Glenn if it would be possible to have someone go out to a customer’s home earlier in the shut-off process so the person would have additional time to devise a solution. Glenn replied that staff time is limited and that people know when they’re behind with paying bills.
“We’re all adults,” Glenn went on to say.
“I don’t appreciate how that came out,” Moore said in response to Glenn about his later comments.
About 10-and-a-half hours of city staff time was spent during each work day in January on shutting off water service to those with delinquent accounts.
On Thursday, Glenn described the situation as “improving.” Staff performed only 27 shut-offs a day during this period of about 30 days, for example, he said.
These notices also direct the customers toward sources of help with their bills, including the utility department, while also directing people to the New Mexico Human Services Department’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program as another possible source of assistance with their bill. For details about this program, visit the Yes New Mexico website at yes.state.nm.us.
Glenn said more customers who haven’t paid their water bills have been simply turning their water connections back on themselves since the resumption of service turn-offs for delinquent customers. After the city finds out about the first such act there will be a warning. However, doing it a second time could result in the person having to appear in Municipal Court to face a criminal complaint.
The city is working with the court on sentencing to decrease the costs these defendants are being asked to pay. Turning back on a utility after the provider turns it off can come with not only a fine but also a jail sentence of up to 90 days, he noted.
Glenn said this type of punishment only makes it harder for people to ultimately pay their delinquent bills. The city is working with the Municipal Court to see if there's a way not to further penalize these customers financially and — if the judge finds them guilty — instead hand out a sentence of community service, for example.
Turning back on the water for customers who had it shut off is a separate task that requires additional staff time.
Glenn said that customers who are having trouble making payments can potentially avoid service shut-offs if they contact the Utilities Department without delay once they realize they will have a problem. The phone number is 575-637-6255.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
