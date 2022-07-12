The Roswell City Council will conduct three public hearings at its meeting Thursday, including one for a liquor license for city-owned Joe Bauman Stadium, home of the Roswell Invaders baseball team.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room A of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St.
The liquor license application from the city of Roswell for the stadium, 1000 E. Poe St., was granted preliminary approval by the New Mexico Alcoholic Beverage Control. The local public hearing is the next step in the application process.
Jim Burress, director of special services for the city, said beer has been sold at the stadium in the past using a patio license, but the application indicates no current alcohol sales.
If the council approves the application, the city would then create a contract with the Roswell Invaders in which both would share in the proceeds from the sales, Burress said. Alcohol consumption would be allowed within the fenced-in stadium.
The council will also hear an appeal of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of a zone change and conditional use permit for a community solar array in the 1600 block of East Second Street. A neighboring property owner, Jonathan Fennig, owner of a recreational vehicle park, filed the appeal.
CVE North America is the developer. Even if the council upholds the permit, the company’s bid must be approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
The third public hearing will be to consider a distance variance, zone change and conditional use permit for PurLife to operate a retail cannabis business at 323 and 325 S. Main St. PurLife is operating 12 retail locations in the state, according to documentation included with its application, and received its medical marijuana license in 2015. It received its Vertically Integrated Cannabis Establishment license from the state on Jan. 27.
The application is for sales only, not cultivation, manufacturing or onsite consumption. Hours of operation specified in the conditional use permit are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The application material includes a letter from Mac Rogers, public services director of Chaves County, expressing the county does not support the application due to the proximity of the proposed location to Roswell Head Start, 209 E. Hendricks St., which serves about 171 low-income children and families. The county owns the property a little over a block to the southeast.
In his letter, Rogers notes a park across the street from Roswell Head Start, in the same block as the proposed PurLife location, has had reports from neighbors of drug use and homeless people.
The property PurLife has applied to use is about 360 feet away from the Head Start facility, which is outside the state’s requirement of 300 feet from a school or daycare for a cannabis retail facility. Rogers said in his letter the county is also concerned the proximity to Head Start could put its federal funding in jeopardy because cannabis is listed as a controlled substance by the federal government.
Among the new business items the council will possibly vote on Thursday is a zoning case to create four residential lots at the intersection of West Jaffa Street and Union Avenue where property owner Gerardo Ruiz plans to build a total of 19 one-story apartment units.
The council will also consider amending its governing rules of order to specify that the city manager would not be able to place an item on the council’s agenda unless directed to do so by the mayor or five council members. It would also change the number of council members from six to five that are required to request in writing that an item not addressed by a standing committee or an item acted on in the previous six months be placed on the agenda.
Another resolution would authorize Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews to execute a 10-year lease purchase agreement for four new firetrucks for $2.5 million. The council will also consider approval of the purchase in a separate agenda item, as well as ratifying the purchase of 75 body cameras for the Roswell Police Department.
The council will also hear the annual report from MainStreet Roswell and a mayor’s proclamation for Parks and Recreation Month.
Thursday's meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Those wanting to participate electronically can do so through GoToMeeting virtual meeting software. By computer, tablet or smartphone, the meeting can be joined at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815060573. To join by phone, call 669-224-3412 and use access code 815-060-573.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.