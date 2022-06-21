The city of Roswell will consider opening the maintenance of its fleet of vehicles to multiple vendors.
Considering the scope of work document for a request for proposals from service vendors will be among the items on the agenda for the Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee when it meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
The meeting can be joined electronically at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493 or by telephone by calling 571-317-3122 and using access code 929-161-493.
If the scope of work document is moved forward and then approved by the full council at its July 14 meeting, the city would seek service proposals from contractors from within about a 15-mile radius of the city for its fleet of vehicles, which includes cars and pickups, trucks, heavy equipment and transit vehicles. Work would include light and heavy duty repairs, body repairs, towing, fabrication, graphics, glass and parts sales.
The committee will also consider giving its recommendation to ratify change orders for increased costs on several projects.
The largest would approve an increase of $1.7 million for additional street work approved by the council in March and May.
The funding will come from the city’s share of the settlement of a lawsuit against the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. The lawsuit filed in 2018 involved 18 counties and 26 municipalities and alleged the department shorted local governments gross receipts taxes for several years. The $50 million settlement was divided among the plaintiffs.
A second change order for $69,000 covers additional materials that were needed for two water line repair jobs. The work at Garden Avenue and Cherry Street required $15,139 in additional supplies and the work at Third Street and Railroad Avenue required $55,265 in additional material.
The final change order for $64,259 covers the 25% increase in the cost of materials for a project at a well at the Roswell Air Center.
The committee will also discuss its future meeting dates and hear updates on current projects and airport infrastructure.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.