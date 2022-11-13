The Roswell City Council on Thursday approved the hiring of six new full-time employees to operate the animal shelter as required by the state without reducing the number of animals housed there.
Adding more employees will better ensure the shelter is complying with the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine's requirement that each sheltered animal receive a minimum of 15 minutes of care each day to ensure their health and well-being, according to a report about shelter staffing created by city administration and shelter management.
The report determined that, without the additional employees, the shelter would have to drastically reduce the number of animals housed there. Up to 152 animals can be kept there, but the current staff can handle no more than 62 animals in the shelter at one time while still meeting the state board's minimum requirement.
Five of these new employees would be operating the shelter and the sixth would be an officer inside near the shelter entrance to assist people who arrive to claim, leave or adopt pets.
Annual cost to hire these employees was estimated at about $325,000 from the city's cash-on-hand section of the General Fund. The first-year cost is expected to be closer to half of that amount because the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began July 1, is approaching the halfway point, according to councilors and city staff.
Interim City Manager Mike Mathews explained that hiring new shelter employees might not occur until January or February because the city hadn't yet started the process of creating the job descriptions or advertising the positions.
During public comment, Anna Edwards of Support Roswell Animals told councilors she recently went to the animal shelter with a family member to adopt but was told by an employee there they were unable to accommodate them and expressed dismay with the employee's demeanor.
Edwards also explained that it can be difficult to get to the shelter because it closes at 5 p.m.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand asked Nicole Rogers, the city's animal services director, to adjust the hours the shelter is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. so people who work until 5 p.m. could more easily claim their animals.
Heldenbrand urged Rogers to modify the weekday hours sooner rather than later.
A public meeting in August with animal advocates about the shelter prompted the staff report and proposal that ultimately led members of both the Public Safety and Finance committees to recommend the city add six more shelter employees.
In other business, an item that proposed to add up to 70 new units of workforce housing in exchange for donation by the city of land it owns in the 500 block of South Richardson Avenue was withdrawn by the person who requested it, Stephen Crozier, CEO and founder of Tierra Realty Trust LLC.
City staff reported that Crozier decided to cease his pursuit of the donation of the city's 2.4 acres after hearing comments by Bruce Gwartney of J&G Electric, although Crozier is still interested in the project.
Gwartney said that he would like to purchase at least part of the land that used to be the site of the Yucca Recreation Center. That building was declared unsafe before it was ultimately demolished in 2018.
Residents who attended a city public forum on Nov. 7 said they preferred Gwartney's ideas. Ward 1 Councilors Juan Oropesa and Cristina Arnold each asked for additional feedback from residents in the neighborhood.
After placing a covered parking lot and some landscaping in one section of the site, Gwartney said he envisions the remaining space for public use with benches, a community garden, basketball courts and, perhaps, a community meeting building.
He also offered to pay for at least some of the suggested improvements and possibly even a “small” building for community meetings.
Gwartney said he had asked a couple of years ago whether the land was available for his business in the 500 block of South Main Street, but was told it was a site that would be better suited for larger development.
Crozier still wants to use the site for up to 45 dwellings. The remaining units would be on land available to him on East and West Alameda Street. The development is named Alameda Flats.
Crozier told staff that he will wait instead for a Request for Proposals to come from the city pertaining to the city property.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
