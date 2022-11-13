The Roswell City Council on Thursday approved the hiring of six new full-time employees to operate the animal shelter as required by the state without reducing the number of animals housed there.

Adding more employees will better ensure the shelter is complying with the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine's requirement that each sheltered animal receive a minimum of 15 minutes of care each day to ensure their health and well-being, according to a report about shelter staffing created by city administration and shelter management.