The deadline is Sept. 1 for people in Roswell to begin making good on unpaid water bills or have their water service turned off.
Those customers able to pay are urged to settle their delinquent bills quickly to avoid having their service halted. Once they are notified of the shut-off, they will need to make payment arrangements by the date noted on their bill.
The other option is to arrange for a payment plan to begin paying off the service debt.
The city also stressed that any account that is disconnected must be paid in full before it will be reconnected.
“The number of delinquent customers appear to be higher than it has been pre-COVID,” Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb said in a statement about the change. “It is anticipated that some of this is a conditioned response due to the city not shutting off any account for non-payment over the past two years.”
There were no shut-offs carried out because of the “negative economic impacts of the COVID pandemic on residents,” Neeb explained.
The Roswell City Council agreed to cover the loss resulting from past-due residential accounts through Dec. 31, 2021. Councilors authorized the use of relief money to keep water flowing to all customers through the end of this past year.
While customers have been responsible for paying for water service since Jan. 1, the city postponed shutting off any customers’ water for several more months.
That ends Sept. 1, when the city begins to again stop water service to customers who haven’t paid all or a portion of this year's bills, however.
Neeb pointed out that all customers are aware of their account information every month but that re-starting the practice of shutting off water service to those who haven’t paid for it is especially important this time. Before the pandemic, people would fall behind 30 or 60 days. Now, accounts could be delinquent for up to eight months of service.
“The additional public notice and outreach is to try and get all customers back on their schedule without the inconvenience of shutting off their service,” he said.
Customers can pay by phone at 575-624-6711. Online payments can be made at https://roswellnmcitizens.munisselfservice.com. The address for mailing or dropping off payments to the Water Billing Office is 415 N. Richardson Ave., and payments can be left in the drop box across from the billing office.
Account holders can request a payment plan. That must be done in person at the billing office. It’s recommended that people coming to the office set an appointment ahead of time.
Questions can be directed to the Water Billing Office at 575-624-6711.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
