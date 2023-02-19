Members of Roswell’s Public Safety Committee are reviewing a first draft of changes to the section of the city code that focuses on animals, Chapter 4.
The wording in the ordinance that explains mandatory penalties would increase the fine for any animal cruelty offense. The current code, approved by the city council in 2020, charges different amounts for these incidents. The first offense is $100, the second is $200 and the third is $300 now. As proposed, the ordinance would increase the penalty for any act of animal cruelty to $500 and up to 90 days in jail. Proposed code changes would also add this wording to the code: ”… any person convicted of cruelty shall be prohibited from animal ownership within city limits.”
Now starting at $100, the fine for a vicious dog would increase to $500. It’s unlawful “for any person to keep maintain or harbor a vicious dog,” the current code states. A part of this draft ordinance would be removed about the owner having to know the animal is vicious.
The code would also add content further clarifying the definition of a vicious dog, one that has previously caused “serious injury, great bodily harm, or mortal injury,” such as one requiring suturing to close a wound or cosmetic surgery, and removing the description of “disfiguring” when explaining the laceration a vicious animal could cause.
The number of animals one might keep without a breeder’s permit could rise from five to eight. City Attorney Hessel Yntema pointed out after the meeting that this change is based on the idea someone living on a large piece of property could possess two adult dogs and six puppies, a common amount in a litter, for a total of eight dogs.
Potential increases in the fines for pet owners who abandon their animals are also part of the draft ordinance. The maximum amount now is $100. For the second offense during the same calendar year the fine would be $200 and for the third within that period, $300. A pet owner who is convicted of this offense twice would also be prohibited from owning an animal in Roswell.
Implanted microchips will continue to be required. People will need to make sure these identification devices can be scanned with equipment used by Animal Services, or Animal Services will consider the animal as not actually having a microchip. Failure to have the microchip, now a $25 fine, could rise to $300. Additionally, there would be a "failure to register microchip" fine of $300.
Some people at the meeting questioned why the penalties for animals running at large, now $50 to $100, would begin at $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second and a maximum $300 fine for the third incident within the same calendar year. Changes for the fines that would result when someone's pet is causing a public nuisance would rise to $100 and $300, for the first and second offenses, respectively, then a maximum fine of $500 if the offense is the third within the same calendar year of the two earlier offenses. Public Safety Committee Chair Juliana Halvorson responded to comments about people not being able to afford the increase by stressing that “we don’t want (the animals) in the shelter.”
The description of public nuisance would be somewhat revised. "Allowing an animal to persistently or continuously" bark, howl or make other animal noises "common to its species" are proposed to be added to the existing text of "to the extent that the public peace and quiet is regularly or continuously disturbed." Another significant cost hike is being sought for someone not obtaining the required vaccination for their pet. Now $25, it would be $350, according to this ordinance. Magistrate Court hears most cases of animal code offenses. No fines in this revision will exceed $500, Yntema also said.
After some discussion about the proposed ordinance during their meeting on Tuesday, committee members agreed to take copies of the document with them for further review so they could make specific suggestions about content to city staff. This way, committee members' thoughts could be better worked through during upcoming meetings, Yntema added.
Mobile command post
Committee members also recommended that city councilors approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Chaves County CASA and the Roswell Police Department regarding the use of CASA's Mobile Command Post. The organization will allow the police department to use the command post for free. In exchange, the RPD will be responsible for storing it. Other things the police will need to do include keeping it fueled, making any needed repairs and replacing any items broken or damaged when they use it. When the command post is available to the RPD, its use would be for homicide investigations and other "major or significant crimes" as well as at special events and local fairs, the agreement also states.
