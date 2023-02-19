Update of animal code underway

Some of the members of Roswell's Public Safety Committee are shown Tuesday during discussion about a proposed update of the city's animal code. From left to right is Committee Chair Juliana Halvorson, Councilors Barry Foster and Savino Sanchez.

 Terri Harber photo

Members of Roswell’s Public Safety Committee are reviewing a first draft of changes to the section of the city code that focuses on animals, Chapter 4.

The wording in the ordinance that explains mandatory penalties would increase the fine for any animal cruelty offense. The current code, approved by the city council in 2020, charges different amounts for these incidents. The first offense is $100, the second is $200 and the third is $300 now. As proposed, the ordinance would increase the penalty for any act of animal cruelty to $500 and up to 90 days in jail. Proposed code changes would also add this wording to the code: ”… any person convicted of cruelty shall be prohibited from animal ownership within city limits.”