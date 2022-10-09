20221009-Puckett.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Renee Puckett, city of Roswell events coordinator, discusses a report about the 2022 UFO Festival during a Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting Thursday at City Hall.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The 2022 UFO Festival had a $2.19 million direct economic impact for Roswell and brought more than 40,000 visitors to the city, according to estimates and data compilations of city staff.

Since the citywide event held June 30 to July 3 had a net cost to the city of $212,638, most members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee listening to the festival economic report during the group's Thursday meeting at City Hall said they were pleased with staff efforts organizing the festival and analyzing its impacts.