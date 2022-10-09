The 2022 UFO Festival had a $2.19 million direct economic impact for Roswell and brought more than 40,000 visitors to the city, according to estimates and data compilations of city staff.
Since the citywide event held June 30 to July 3 had a net cost to the city of $212,638, most members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee listening to the festival economic report during the group's Thursday meeting at City Hall said they were pleased with staff efforts organizing the festival and analyzing its impacts.
“You had a 10 to 1 return on your money,” said Edward Heldenbrand. “I'll take a 10 to 1 return on anything any day if that's what we are getting out of this.”
Committee Chairman Robert Corn expressed his appreciation for the report, but said he likely would have more questions in the future as he reviewed all the information provided.
City employees, including Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings and Event Coordinator Renee Puckett, came up with revenue, expense, attendance data and economic impact estimates from many different sources, including gross receipts taxes, occupancy or lodgers' tax, event and venue ticket sales, festival attendee surveys and activity on the city's visitor app. They even analyzed increases in the amount of trash generated during the festival compared to normal usage.
Using the trash collection information, city staff estimated that 44,600 visitors came to Roswell during the week of the festival.
Ticket sales to five city-organized events showed 3,630 people attending, with 2,142, or 59%, from outside the local area. Surveys of festival attendees indicated 24% were from the local area, while 76% were from outside the area.
Using a tool provided by the New Mexico Tourism Department and with Puckett saying that she inputted conservative counts, the direct economic impact was placed at $2.19 million, with $1.6 million coming from visitors from other New Mexico cities or other states or countries.
In breaking down how that money was spent, the city used surveys of out-of-area visitors that indicated that they stayed in Roswell an average of 2.75 days, with 27% using commercial lodging. Therefore, the spending for lodging was estimated at $767,957. Food and beverage spending was put at $1.15 million.
The 2022 festival was an unusually large one for Roswell because it was the 75th anniversary of the 1947 Roswell Incident, the crash of an object on a ranch outside the city. As a major anniversary year, many different business and groups were involved in the citywide festival and its 34 events, 15 of which were organized by the city.
“This last year was a milestone event. That was a bigger event than what we would have normally done every year with this,” City Manager Joe Neeb said. “What we want to do next year is kind of follow the same vision, but we are going to lean a little more on some sponsorships and donations rather than just our investment.”
The city analyzed its own advertising, equipment, supplies and personnel costs to determine that it spent $429,447, although city staff acknowledged that tracking personnel costs is imperfect because not all employees logged their hours using the UFO Festival code when doing festival-related work and because some staff work all year long on the UFO Festival in various ways that sometimes don't get counted.
City officials also said its expenses were reduced by in-kind donations of goods and services of $87,840 and by the free labor of 53 volunteers, estimated to be worth $8,566.
Revenues totaled $216,809 from such activities as ticket sales, donations and sponsorships, merchandise sales, vendor fees and entrance fees at city attractions.
A Southwest Planning and Marketing study of the 2019 UFO Festival commissioned by MainStreet Roswell, which previously organized the event, concluded that the three-day festival had a direct economic impact of $1.5 million and total direct and indirect impact of $2.1 million. About 11,005 visitors were estimated at events that year, 57% of whom came from out of state.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.