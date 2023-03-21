Kevin Maevers, the city of Roswell’s Community Development Director, was dismissed Thursday afternoon. No specific reason was provided by the city for his termination.
Mayor Timothy Jennings said Monday that he couldn’t provide comment about Maevers’ termination but he did explain that it had “nothing to do with any ongoing zoning issues.”
Documents pertaining to Maevers’ dismissal obtained by the Roswell Daily Record through a records request were heavily redacted. Two of the three documents were a Notice of Disciplinary Action and a letter to Maevers from Mike Mathews, interim city manager.
“This is to inform you that your employment with the City of Roswell is being terminated effective immediately. The reason for your termination … ".
Then the redactions follow — four substantial black boxes — before the explanation to Maevers that the document would go into his personnel file and that his signing both documents indicated that he received these documents.
The notice of disciplinary action, which contains check-off boxes, was marked as a dismissal with the phrase “Pre-determined Hearing Requested” crossed out and the phrase “Unclassified Position” written in.
Cause and any other possible description that might be cited is obscured with a black box.
A third document, also heavily redacted, was an emailed correspondence written by Maevers and sent Thursday to Mike Mathews, interim city manager. The same email was also directed to Renee Trujillo, director of Human Services.
Mathews is referred to as deputy city manager in this as well as in Mathews’ correspondence to Maevers.
Maevers' letter has black boxes covering the subject, and much of the contents, and only leaves the date, names and titles of people the salutation of “Good day Mike and Renee.” Also readable are portions that state that “This communication is respectfully submitted as a letter of record,” his signature and some personal information.
Maevers first started work with the city in February 2021.
Telephone calls to Maevers made by the newspaper weren’t returned by deadline Monday.
The city will begin posting the job vacancy as soon as today on its website employment page, said Todd Wildermuth, city public information officer, also on Monday. It will be posted on two other locations, Indeed.com and in the classified section of the New Mexico Municipal League website, nmml.org/classifieds/
Wildermuth also explained that either Mathews or the new city manager, Chad Cole, “will be making the hiring decision for the position.”
Whether the task is handled by Mathews or Cole will depend “on how the timetable works out for applications coming in and the review process and interview being conducted.”
Cole is scheduled to begin work on April 10.
Merideth Hildreth, the city's planning and zoning administrator, will be the interim community development director until someone is hired to assume that position.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.