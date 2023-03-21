Kevin Maevers

Community Development Director Kevin Maevers, seen during a Nov. 4, 2021, meeting at City Hall.

 Daily Record File Photo

Kevin Maevers, the city of Roswell’s Community Development Director, was dismissed Thursday afternoon. No specific reason was provided by the city for his termination.

Mayor Timothy Jennings said Monday that he couldn’t provide comment about Maevers’ termination but he did explain that it had “nothing to do with any ongoing zoning issues.”