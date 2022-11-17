City's demolition process to be re-evaluated

Several members of the Roswell City Council have expressed interest in looking at ways to improve how the city demolishes old, unsafe structures.
Councilor Cristina Arnold said during the Nov. 10 council meeting that the city's efforts to ensure community safety by removing structures — often residences — considered unsafe or community nuisances has also resulted in there being negative effects.
Among them, preventing structures with “good bones” from being torn down and leaving empty dirt lots in too many neighborhoods, especially within Ward 1, which Arnold represents.
Councilor Juan Oropesa, who represents Ward 1 as well, and Councilor Angela Moore, who represents Ward 5, both also said they have questions and concerns about the city's demolitions during last week's council meeting.
Arnold asked that the 10 structures on November's council agenda not be approved for demolition until the program is re-evaluated.
In the end, councilors opted to add the recommended locations to the condemnation list, citing safety concerns about not approving the recommendations by the Public Safety Committee.
However, Arnold explained Wednesday that the majority of councilors were receptive to looking at how the city could help property owners save their homes.
Arnold pointed out that she doesn't want the city to stop monitoring homes considered unsafe but would like to “make the process less destructive.”
Arnold pointed out that many of the properties ending up on the demolition list are minority-owned, which, if not remedied, “could bring issues (to the city) sooner or later.”
She also said empty lots can cause the value of nearby properties to decrease.
Among possible improvements would be for the city to increase focus on finding new owners to buy land where structures have been removed as well as to find ways to help homeowners make necessary improvements so the need for demolition is eliminated whenever possible, she said.
City staff is now looking into whether it's possible and lawful to connect property owners with contractors willing to complete work that would keep the property from ending up on that list or, potentially, from having the city condemn or even need to put liens on locations.
Once a property is on the condemnation list it can no longer be sold. Contractors might be able to ask the owner whether they could buy, then rehabilitate such structures. That would allow some of these properties to again be on the tax rolls, Arnold said.
Ward 1 is also home to a variety of historic structures. Some owners of historic properties struggle to pay for necessary maintenance and repairs, she stressed.
Arnold also said that city staff might be able to save homes left unoccupied after the owners have died if they can obtain rights to resell properties from surviving family members who don't want them, for example.
The price to demolish structures can often range from $6,000 to $10,000 each. The presence of asbestos can result in a higher cost, said Interim City Manager Mike Mathews.
Some councilors also noted that when a contractor does a demolition they can have tipping fees waived when the refuse is dropped at the landfill, which has also cost the city a significant amount of money.
Mathews also said last week that the demolitions are prioritized so that the sites that are considered the most unsafe are done first, which would include houses that were made uninhabitable by fires and after being long left unoccupied were further run down by squatters, for example.
Discussion about the topic could begin either next month or in January among members of the city's Public Safety Committee, she said.
“You can't revitalize a community without homes,” Arnold emphasized.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com
