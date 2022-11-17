City's demolition process to be re-evaluated

Shown here is one of the structures added last week to the city's demolition list: 701 S. Missouri Ave. Some members of the city council are ready to consider ways to reduce the number of demolitions occurring.

 Terri Harber photo

Several members of the Roswell City Council have expressed interest in looking at ways to improve how the city demolishes old, unsafe structures.

Councilor Cristina Arnold said during the Nov. 10 council meeting that the city's efforts to ensure community safety by removing structures — often residences — considered unsafe or community nuisances has also resulted in there being negative effects.