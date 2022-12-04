City's MIRP ordinance might need revision

Roswell's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) might require some retooling to ensure it operates lawfully before reimbursements can be provided for this home construction incentive program.
The MIRP was approved by the Roswell City Council in October 2021, but it hasn't been funded yet. A proposal for allocating money to fund the rebate program was discussed Thursday during a meeting of the city's Finance Committee.
Committee members recommended by a vote of two to one that the city council provide MIRP $750,000 to cover home-building rebates during the rest of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023.
City Attorney Hessel Yntema was also directed to present details to the council about how the program could operate without causing legal trouble for the city.
Discussion during the committee meeting indicates there might be more than one solution to consider.
The city of Hobbs has also offered this type of home-building incentive program. That city operates under a different type of municipal system than Roswell. Hobbs' home-rule system allows a municipality to take actions unless they are “expressly denied by state statute or constitution,” according to an article from the 1990s in The Municipal Reporter, which is published by the New Mexico Municipal League. Carlsbad also has such a program and is an incorporated city, but it also has an affordable housing ordinance.
Mayor Timothy Jennings told committee members the city's MIRP was written for the wrong type of municipal government. Roswell is a municipal corporation with a mayor-council government system.
Jennings suggested city staff reach out to a state legislator for assistance. They would need to request that the elected official to reach out to the Attorney General's office for an opinion about how Roswell can offer such a rebate.
Yntema explained the state constitution's Anti-Donation Clause is why the MIRP ordinance could pose a problem for the city. While municipalities are allowed to ensure that affordable housing is completed, that need must also be defined.
The city doesn't have an ordinance pertaining to the state's affordable housing act, which would allow this type of program under specific and stated circumstances, he said.
“We need an affordable housing resolution before we can do this,” Jennings also commented.
Administrative Director Juan Fuentes asked if it were possible to develop a procurement process that will allow the city to offer the MIRP rebate.
Officials from some other communities have advised the city that it's in “a procurement pickle,” Yntema explained.
He said he might require assistance from the New Mexico Municipal League to create an appropriate procurement process if that's the route pursued.
There could be an issue with using Request for Proposals (RFP), a type of document used for procurement, noted Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best, one of the councilors who attended the meeting. She then asked, “What will these people (the developers) do if the RFP doesn't work?”
Bill Davis, owner of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, a Realtor attending the meeting, also had some thoughts about the MIRP.
“Let this town grow,” Davis said. “Some companies won't come here because there isn't enough housing for their staff. … We need to figure out how to do this thing.”
Dan Dattola, one of the developers of The Oaks, which could add up to 900 new homes in Roswell over five to 10 years on land near the intersection of West Country Club Road and North Sycamore Avenue, said without MIRP the number of homes constructed would likely have to be reduced.
Committee Chairman Robert Corn explained that “we're trying to do this, but (we) haven't sufficiently done our homework.”
Mayor Pro-tem and Councilor Jason Perry, who's also on the committee along with Corn and Councilor Barry Foster, asked how long Corn has thought the MIRP could be a problem and wanted to know why he hadn't been told about the situation.
Corn said he's been “worried” about it for about 60 days. Jennings, who's not on the committee, said he's been aware of it for, perhaps, 90 days.
“What have we done in the last 60 to 90 days to figure out something to make this work?” Perry asked.
He then said members of the council, which has had its current composition for several months, all need to work harder on communicating and working together as a group.
“Don't wait for an 'aha!' moment in a meeting,” Perry said to Corn and Jennings, both of whom were among those elected to the council in March.
Yntema, who was appointed as city attorney by Jennings and started work in September, replaced former City Attorney Parker Patterson, who took a job out of state. Yntema told committee members he had found an email between Patterson and Joe Neeb, who resigned from his position as city manager in November. In that email, Parker advised Neeb to “use caution” with the MIRP, Yntema said.
Perry and Foster both voted to recommend the funding resolution to the full city council, which meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Corn voted against it. Corn said the resolution is “illegal,” and that an “investment” – even one that is as promising as the MIRP program – wasn't the best use of city funds at a time when other budget obligations need to be fulfilled.
Foster then pointed out that the city has a General Fund reserve of nearly $10.8 million — three times larger than state law requires — as well as about $7 million in American Rescue Plan money, part of which could fund MIRP, if necessary.
Roswell's program would provide an incentive to those building some types of new residences in the city with a partial rebate to the developer or builder for constructing city-approved municipal infrastructure, specifically streets, sidewalks and lines to connect the residences to water and sewer.
That savings could be applied by the developer or builder to the asking price of the home or allow more homes to be built, if the project is large city staff explained.
It's considered to be a sound investment for local governments where housing is scarce. Money used for the rebate is recouped by the city within about a year, said Kevin Maevers, the city's community development director.
Maevers provided supportive research by Baylor University that explained how the MIRP rebate would benefit the city through the various taxes new homeowners would pay.
The money invested by the city — up to $10,000 for single-family homes and $5,000 for multi-family units — would be recouped within about a year. The city would continue receiving revenue for many years after making the rebate payment.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.