City's MIRP ordinance might need revision

Roswell Mayor Pro-tem and Councilor Jason Perry is shown during a meeting of the city's Finance Committee where is also a member.

 Terri Harber photo

Roswell's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) might require some retooling to ensure it operates lawfully before reimbursements can be provided for this home construction incentive program.

The MIRP was approved by the Roswell City Council in October 2021, but it hasn't been funded yet. A proposal for allocating money to fund the rebate program was discussed Thursday during a meeting of the city's Finance Committee.