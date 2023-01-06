The city of Roswell is taking applications from community groups interested in participating in the Volunteer Value program.
Through volunteer efforts for city government, this program will allow local clubs, teams, nonprofits and service organizations to earn credits that could be used later to offset fees for use of some city facilities or properties for their own events.
Possible examples of volunteer labor listed on the city’s website include “serving as waitstaff for a dinner event at the Roswell Civic Center, assisting groundskeepers with a zoo project.”
Others noted in one of the applications available online include painting and doing repairs on city property or to help the city provide services to its residents. Events the city organizes, such as the UFO Festival and National Night Out, also require assistance from volunteers to run smoothly.
The Volunteer Value Program application has been online since mid-December but no groups have signed up as of earlier this week, said Kathy Lay, the city’s volunteer and outreach coordinator.
The program was approved Sept. 8, 2022 by city councilors, but changes in what types of volunteer work are credited could result if some fees are modified or eliminated by the city council. Lay wants to ensure those who enter this new program are able to benefit from it.
“I want them to get something in return,” she explained. Each verified hour is going to be worth $25 of credit toward the designated group’s use of a city property or facility among those the city will accept the volunteer credit.
There are tasks in city government volunteers can’t do, but there are plenty of things that need handling. Such volunteer efforts would free up employees in various departments to complete essential functions, she said.
Some department heads have expressed interest in having volunteers assisting their employees and it’s likely there will be more city departments participating in the future, Lay noted.
The city entered the new year with about three dozen job openings, said Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affairs director.
While there is the opportunity for individuals to pledge their earned work credits to certain community groups, people not involved with such entities can’t use the credits for their own purposes.
The separate volunteer program is still available to citizens interested in volunteer opportunities with the city. It doesn’t offer such credits for use toward city facilities or properties.
Both of these volunteer programs will require would-be volunteers must be at least 18 years old and willing to submit to background screening. Registered sex offenders, those with felony arrests/convictions or outstanding warrants aren’t eligible to volunteer in either of these programs, for example.
If some of the types of credit end up being eliminated, there are other worthwhile benefits that come from volunteering, Lay pointed out.
Volunteering allows people to learn and perfect new skills, which can be important in today’s working world. Those who want to pickup or perfect such skills as driving vehicles or using power tools can’t do so as a volunteer for the city, however, Lay explained.
She added that there will be disclaimers added to the city’s information about the Volunteer Value program if there are any changes in its credit uses.
To see documents and applications related to the Volunteer Value program, go to https://roswell-nm.gov/1761/Volunteer-Value-Program. The required City of Roswell Volunteer program application is an online form.
For details, contact Lay at 575-500-0395 or send an email k.lay@roswell-nm.gov.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
