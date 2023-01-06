101921CommunityCleanupDaystandalone

Chris Martinez, a religious teacher for Catholic youth, works Saturday morning near Los Pasitos Early Intervention Services facilities on East Summit Street to pick up debris along with youth affiliated with St. John and St. Peter Catholic churches who are earning volunteer hours ahead of their confirmations. The churches had several different youth groups working Saturday. The youth volunteering at the Los Pasitos site with Martinez were Belen Portillo, Kinari Villegas, Karime Villegas, George Diaz and Heidy Quintero. The city of Roswell and its Keep Roswell Beautiful Program, as well as the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, coordinated the volunteer day that involved more than 50 volunteers who contributed 102.5 hours of service cleaning up numerous parks and public locations in the city, according to Kathy Lay, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the city. Other sponsors of the event included Xcel Energy, McDonald’s and El Toro Bravo, while other volunteer groups came from Pioneer Bank, Stellar Cafe and Moon Rock Outfitters. Another city-coordinated cleanup day is planned for sometime in the spring.

 Roswell Daily Record File Photo

The city of Roswell is taking applications from community groups interested in participating in the Volunteer Value program.

Through volunteer efforts for city government, this program will allow local clubs, teams, nonprofits and service organizations to earn credits that could be used later to offset fees for use of some city facilities or properties for their own events.