Foundations and their roles in supporting certain City of Roswell public facilities and activities is the topic of the city’s third public forum in its ongoing series. The forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and will also be accessible on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The forum will be hosted by City Manager Joe Neeb. The forum will include discussion and questions answered by a panel of representatives from local foundations that benefit — mainly by raising funds — the Spring River Zoo, Roswell Museum and Roswell Public Library.